  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Biggest fumble in the history of sports" - Jason Whitlock tears into WNBA for mismanaging Caitlin Clark's season-ending injury news

"Biggest fumble in the history of sports" - Jason Whitlock tears into WNBA for mismanaging Caitlin Clark's season-ending injury news

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 06, 2025 04:04 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock blasted the WNBA’s handling of Caitlin Clark’s injury situation, saying he felt cheated and left to watch a diminished product without the Indiana Fever star on the court.

Ad

On Thursday, Clark revealed she would miss the rest of the season. The rookie guard, who had been sidelined since July, could not recover from a nagging groin injury despite weeks of rehabilitation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The team had remained optimistic about her return, but the official announcement that she was done for the year only came with three games left in the Fever’s regular season.

“When you talk about some of the biggest fumbles in the history of sports, what transpired this year in the WNBA and with Caitlin Clark is the biggest fumble in the history of sports,” Whitlock said in his “Fearless” show on Friday.
Ad
“This is the most disappointing season I've ever had as a sports fan because … she misses 30 of the games, and they keep stringing us along. Maybe she'll come back. Maybe she won't. Maybe she'll come back. … They kept it all secret.”

Whitlock added that the constant speculation left him feeling deceived.

“They kept her hidden from everybody. So now I feel like I've been ripped off and built and I've been forced to watch a bunch of angry feminists wave a finger at me, call me the bad guy.”
Ad

This WNBA season has seen several key flashpoints where Caitlin Clark’s presence could have made a difference. An injury kept her out of the All-Star Game in Indianapolis, a notable absence during a year when players are actively lobbying for higher pay.

Caitlin Clark expresses frustration over injury

The Fever’s 2025 campaign has been riddled with setbacks. Alongside the DeWanna Bonner controversy earlier in the year, the team suffered a string of season-ending injuries to guards Aari McDonald, Syd Colson, Sophie Cunningham and, most recently, two-time All-Star Caitlin Clark.

Ad

On Thursday, Clark finally confirmed on social media, nearly two months after her last game, that she would not return.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” she said. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, (and) disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”

With two games remaining, the Fever sit seventh in the standings at 22-20, just above the 22-20 Seattle Storm at ninth. Their 97-77 win over the slumping Chicago Sky on Friday, combined with the LA Sparks’ 104-85 defeat to the Atlanta Dream, bolstered Indiana’s playoff hopes.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications