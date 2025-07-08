"Biggest whiner of all time”: Fans drag DiJonai Carrington after new book exposes her issue with Caitlin Clark’s Fever over charter rollout

In the midst of her bursting on the scene last year, DiJonai Carrington has spoken out against Caitlin Clark on numerous occasions. Fans recently sounded off on the veteran forward after she jabbed at the WNBA's rising star regarding a recent upgrade.
For years, WNBA teams had to fly commercial to travel to away games. However, that came to an end at the start of the 2024 season. The league announced that all teams will be getting chartered flights from then on out, with the program being rolled out in the opening weeks of the year.
On Tuesday, USA Today's Christine Brennan officially released her "On Her Game" book about Caitlin Clark. One of the chapters speaks on the first time the Fever flew a private flight to a game. It also revealed comments made by DiJonai Carrington, who was displeased to see Indiana be one of the first teams to utilize this new privilege.
Carrington, now with the Dallas Wings, is playing alongside the WNBA's newest young sensation in Paige Bueckers.
DiJonai Carrington makes post reacting to her portrayal in Caitlin Clark book
In the days leading up to the book's official release, some teaser snippets were put out to the public. After seeing her name pop up in one, DiJonai Carrington took to social media to give her thoughts on what was put out.
The teaser included a run-in Brennan had with Carrington while waiting to speak with members of the Indiana Fever after a morning shootaround. She overheard beat writers talking about NaLyssa Smith and decided to confront them.
As this snippet of the book began making the rounds online, DiJonai Carrington decided to interject and defend herself. She seems to believe what was written was an embellishment of what actually happened while dubbing it defamation of character.
"defamation of character atp," Carrington wrote on X Sunday.
Carrington has never been shy to speak her mind, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Though she called out Brennan for defamation, the idea of her actually pursuing legal action seems far-fetched. The veteran forward was simply letting it be known that she doesn't agree with how she was portrayed in the book.
As this discourse rages on, Carrington will continue to attempt to provide a boost for a Wings team eager to climb the standings.