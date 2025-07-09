"Bitching to the refs every play is 10x more annoying": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's frustration explodes during tense moment

Caitlin Clark made her return to the court after missing five games with a groin injury, leaving Indiana Fever fans delighted. Facing off against the Golden State Valkyries, the star guard was welcomed with a warm reception. However, it did not take long for controversy to follow.

Ad

In the dying minutes of the first quarter, Clark was tightly guarded by Tiffany Hayes and she fell after stepping on Hayes’ foot. The Fever bench quickly called a timeout to retain possession, but Clark immediately expressed her displeasure toward the official, seemingly demanding a foul call.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The moment gained attention as the clip went viral in no time. Many users were frustrated with Clark’s tendency to frequently argue on the court.

haenok @henok__tade LINK Caitlin bitching to the refs every play is 10x more annoying when it’s against ur team

Ad

SB @_simonnee LINK All Caitlin Clark does is complain to refs anytime she gets touched. I understand why they don’t like her

Ad

correlation @nosyone4 LINK CAIT IS REALLY BACK WE MAD AT REFS AGAIN

Ad

Science ftw (@scienceftw.bsky.social) @Science_FTW_ LINK And crying for a foul. every. single. play.

Ad

Jay R C @JaySpeaks15 LINK Queen LeFlop

The Valkyries seem determined to spoil Clark’s much-anticipated return, holding a 41-32 lead at halftime. In the opening half of her comeback, Clark has managed just five points, along with three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes on the floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More