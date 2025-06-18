"BLACK BELT BARBIE is here to stay": Fever fans go gaga as Sophie Cunningham's fame skyrockets in sales and followers after dramatic scuffle 

On Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever picked up an 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun, and it has caused her popularity to skyrocket.

Throughout the game, tempers flared. In the third quarter, Caitlin Clark, Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey were involved in a shoving match, and they all picked up technical fouls.

With less than a minute left, Cunninhgam was at the heart of another shoving match. As Sheldon drove to the basket on a fastbreak, Cunningham fouled her, sending the Sun guard to the ground.

When Sheldon got back to her feet, tempers flared, which led to the two, and Lindsay Allen, being ejected.

Although Sun fans started a petition to have her removed from the league, on Wednesday, her jersey was sold out on the Fever's website.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

"BLACK BELT BARBIE is here to stay," a fan tweeted.

"Her IG follows and comments also doing some numbers," one fan wrote.

"I’ve seen enough, get her a statue outside the stadium," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions:

"The fans have spoken. Are you listening WNBA?" one fan said.

"see what happens when you stand up for the goat," another fan commented.

"I know, I was too late. @FeverTeamStore stock them up!" a fan wrote.

With these two teams set to collide two more times before the end of the season, it would be must-see matchups.

Connecticut Sun coach Rachid Meziane aims at Sophie Cunningham for "completely stupid" play

While Indiana Fever fans have been throwing their support behind Sophie Cunningham, Connecticut Sun coach Rachid Meziane fired a shot at her.

During the postgame press conference, Meziane blasted Cunningham for her hard foul on Jacy Sheldon. He felt it was unnecessary as the Fever were up 17 with less than a minute left.

"I did not understand," Meziane said." When you are winning the game by 17 points and you are doing this, to me, stupid foul — this is just disrespectful and I do not know how Lindsey and Jacy get ejected from the game when they did nothing.

"For me, it's just disrespectful to do that foul when you're winning the game by 17 points. Completely stupid."

The league hasn't decided whether any of the players involved will be suspended. However, players typically get hit with fines for receiving technical and flagrant fouls.

The next time two meetings of the Fever and Sun will be on July 15 and Aug. 17, with Connecticut hosting both games.

