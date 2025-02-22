While we still have to wait a little longer for the start of the WNBA season, Unrivaled has been as exciting as advertised. Those who have taken the court in the 3-on-3 tournament have looked more than ready for the start of the league campaign, including Indiana Fever veteran Lexie Hull.

On Friday, Hull, who plays for Team Rose in Unrivaled, shared an Instagram post with an inspirational message.

"No rain, no flowers," she captioned the post.

It didn't take long before her Unrivaled teammate, Angel Reese, and WNBA teammate, Caitlin Clark, shared their thoughts on it.

"Dawg," wrote Clark.

"BIG LEXIEEEE," added Reese, followed by "boady goals omgeeee."

Via Lexie Hull's IG

Hull is coming off putting up eight points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals vs. the Lunar Owls, once again serving as a defensive specialist for her teams.

Lexie Hull had a tough time last season

The Fever have been arguably the most aggressive team in the WNBA this offseason, and they enter the upcoming season quite stacked. That might be a bit of a challenge for Hull, who struggled to establish herself in the first half of last season before embracing a much bigger role down the stretch.

In a Jan. 6 interview with Winsidr, she admitted that it wasn't always easy, but she kept trusting her work ethic and waiting for her opportunity to come:

"Honestly, it was difficult," Hull said. "Everyone on the team wants to play and contribute and feel like they have a role. It took me a second to realize that it’s a process and that my time will come.

"It’s basketball, so roles change, and I was making sure that I was putting the work in during the first couple of months when I didn’t see the floor as much as I hoped I would, but I was excited for the second half of the season."

The start of the season can't come soon enough for Fever fans. After all the offseason acquisitions they've made, and with another year of Caitlin Clark ahead of them, they should be considered one of the strongest championship contenders in 2025.

