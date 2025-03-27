"Body is tea": DiJonai Carrington drops reaction to 6-foot-3 star's fun-filled workout reel

WNBA stars have been ramping up their preparations for the 2025 regular season, including sophomore Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics. On Thursday, Edwards showcased her training sessions on social media with the Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled, which served as her preparations for the WNBA.

Edwards expressed how the training has been during the Unrivaled season as she aims to jump off to a better year in her second season in the WNBA.

“Strength, sweat, and a whole lot of smiles. … The prep for Unrivaled was just the beginning…serious gains, not-so-serious moments🤪,” the Mystics center wrote on Instagram.

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington expressed her admiration for Edwards' body of work and how her training has been evident in her physical shape.

“It’s the walk in for me 😭😭😭 but body is teaaaaa😍😍🔥,” Carrington wrote.

In her rookie season, Edwards averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mystics after she was picked sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. She was a key figure in the Vinyl's run to the Unrivaled final following an upset win against the No. 1 seed Lunar Owls in the semifinal.

Edwards is expected to add star power to the Mystics next season as they try to bounce back from the last season, where they finished as the ninth seed, missing out on the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Carrington will join the Dallas Wings in the 2025 season after she won the Most Improved Player award with the Connecticut Sun last year. Carrington averaged 12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.6 steals per game in her best season.

DiJonai Carrington gets candid on departure from Connecticut as she joins Dallas

DiJonai Carrington is seen to be a massive boost for the Dallas Wings as they try to bounce back from a lackluster season in 2024. She reflected on the new chapter of her career in her introductory press conference with the Wings on Tuesday.

"I was a restricted free agent, so I wasn't in complete control. But the cards fell how they did, and God got a plan. And I know that this is where I'm supposed to be. So, I mean, we're all here,” she said.

“Everything is meant to be how it is. So, I'm just excited."

Carrington was part of the exodus in the Sun this offseason, which saw the team lose all its starters. Carrington was traded to the Wings, who own the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, in a four-team deal.

Carrington will join the Wings core of Arike Ogunbowale and the potential No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers.

