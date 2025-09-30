"Bonus of being on CC’s team": WNBA fans react as Aliyah Boston continues adding to her fortune with brand new TV pundit deals

Aliyah Boston will be joining NBC Sports and Peacock as one of its analysts for Big Ten Basketball after the ongoing WNBA season, according to a report from Front Office Sports. Her TV deal gave her a chance to embark on a different career path while the WNBA season is off. The 23-year-old forward is currently in a heated WNBA semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces. Boston led the Fever to a Game 4 win on Sunday, to force a do-or-die Game 5 for a WNBA Finals ticket. WNBA fans have since reacted to Boston's new career move, saying it could be a by-product of being teammates with Caitlin Clark, who is regarded as one of the most popular women's basketball players today. azure_octopus @azure_octopusLINK@FOS She’s getting the bonus of being on CC’s team. All these teammates getting that bonus.Dawn Staley x John Calipari x Ergin Ataman @dawncalipariLINK@FOS This what being the best center in the WNBA gets you, motionmc @_MattyC76_LINK@FOS Love this! She’s fun to watch, a great player, and appeared to be an awesome teammate and mentor to CC her rookie year while many others in the league showed their true colors.Other WNBA fans lauded her for securing the job, noting she was also part of commentary during collegiate games on NBC last year. EP @epinindyLINK@FOS Aliyah is great. She was amazing on college games the last few years and they would be lucky to have her!! The interview she did with Caitlin while she was at Iowa was so fun!Steph @Steph7246656141LINK@FOS Yesss she is honestly a great analysts definitely better then the current espn crewjodi b @itisjodibLINK@FOS Aliyah is a favorite on and off the court!! If you do get travel sometime as an analyst, I hope Iowa City is high on your list!!Boston had a degree in Communications in South Carolina before joining the WNBA in 2023 as the top pick of the draft. A year later, the Fever picked Caitlin Clark, forming one of the best young cores in the league. This year, Boston has put the Fever on her back, putting up 12.7 points, and 10.7 rebounds so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Clark has only appeared in 13 games this year after injuring her groin early in the season. Aliyah Boston looks to shift into another gear to reach the WNBA FinalsAliyah Boston is staring at a shot for a WNBA Finals ticket in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. After their grind-out win in Game 4, Boston said that the Fever will need to shift into another gear to take down the Aces on their home floor and reach the finals. “This and more,&quot; Boston said via ESPN. “I mean just looking at the end of the game, we can’t really have that, especially against a team that has experience in winning championships.”“So for us, just going back, looking at the film, seeing what we can clean up. But honestly, also being proud of ourselves that we earned ourselves another game.”The Phoenix Mercury awaits the winner of their semifinal matchup, after they defeated the Minnesota Lynx in four games. Game 5 is slated on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.