"Boo, I’m waiting to see you" - Angel Reese hyped to meet YouTuber Madison Denise at Sky game

Angel Reese is easily one of the WNBA’s most popular players. The “Chi Barbie” had a solid following when she starred for LSU in college, but her supporters have steadily grown since she turned pro. Celebrities going out of their way to watch the Chicago Sky rookie in action has become quite common.

The Sky are in the midst of a three-game road trip that started with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream. They are now in Seattle for back-to-back showdowns against the Storm.

YouTube and TikTok sensation Madison Denise, who says she’s from Charlotte, North Carolina, expressed this on X, formerly Twitter:

“I was bouta say I wanna go to a WNBA game but really I just wanna go to an Angel Reese game”

The former “Bayou Barbie” responded to the social media influencer:

“madi boo i’m waiting to see youuuu”

For the two to connect before or after an Angel Reese game, Madison Denise will have to travel. The WNBA doesn’t have a team based in Charlotte after the Sting disbanded in 2007. Denise could go to Atlanta, Washington, New York, or Indiana to catch Reese and the Chicago Sky in action.

The rapper Latto flew to Dallas for Reese’s Chicago Sky WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings. They briefly met and posed for photos together before the “Put It On Da Floor Again” singer promptly left the state after the game. Latto posted on social media that the only reason she watched the game was Reese.

Madison Denise will have to follow Latto’s script to meet Angel Reese. The YouTuber could also just go to Chicago and catch her in one of her home games.

Madison Denise could go to Chicago to see Angel Reese in action

After back-to-back showdowns with the Seattle Storm, the Sky will return home for another matchup against the Atlanta Dream. Madison Denise could fly to Windy City for Chicago’s July 11 face-off with the Dream. She will likely need to get her ticket as soon as possible as Sky home games are highly sought-after events.

Celebrities going to Wintrust Arena for Sky games isn’t new to Reese. It is something she is even expecting. Early in her career, she already predicted what was to come:

“Everybody gone be courtside. Usher… Cardi B. … I know some people y’all might not think I know, but I know.”

Madison Denise isn’t on the same level as the A-listers Angel Reese mentioned, but the rookie will be just as excited to meet her.

