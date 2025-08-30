"Bought Caitlin Clark more time": WNBA analyst lays out key outcome after Indiana Fever finally end LA Sparks problem in playoff contention matchup

The Indiana Fever won a crucial game without Caitlin Clark on Friday, taking down the LA Sparks 76-75, bringing them one step closer to clinching a place in the playoffs.

Indiana (21-18) is sixth in the standings, a half-game ahead of the Seattle Storm (21-19) in seventh and one game clear of the Golden State Valkyries in eighth (19-18).

Aliyah Boston was key in the win, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, shooting 11-for-18. Veteran guard Odyssey Sims was also stellar for Indiana, recording 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

After the Fever’s win on Friday, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg wrote a message on X, noting two key outcomes of their win:

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Fever essentially cemented the playoffs and bought Caitlin Clark more time. Massive win.

While the team still needs to win an important game on Sunday against the Valkyries, its back-to-back wins against the Sparks and the Storm have brought them closer to the postseason and given Clark more time to recover. If Indiana wins Sunday’s game, Clark can afford to delay her return.

Caitlin Clark edges closer to return as the Indiana Fever hangs on in playoff hunt

Caitlin Clark has not seen the court since being sidelined with a groin injury on July 15. Despite their best player being limited to 13 games, the Fever have done well to stay afloat and are now on the edge of qualifying for the playoffs.

Stephanie White confirmed Caitlin Clark’s return to practice ahead of the Fever-Sparks game on Friday. She said that the Fever star has been participating in shootarounds and non-contact drills and expects her to be back before the end of the regular season.

Indiana's season ends on Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Lynx, while ESPN had Clark’s expected date of return listed as Sept. 7 on its website. The former No. 1 pick will be expected to hit the floor sometime before the playoffs, as she will likely have to work through some rust after spending significant time on the sidelines.

Depending on how Indiana improves after Clark’s return, the team will be one to look out for in the playoffs, provided they clinch a spot within the coming week. The Fever will head to the Chase Center on Sunday for a crucial game against the Golden State Valkyries.

