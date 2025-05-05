Brazil coach’s Caitlin Clark declaration leads to Angel Reese troll

Caitlin Clark had a microphone on for the Indiana Fever’s preseason game on Sunday against the Brazil National Basketball team coached by Leo Figueiro. During a lull in the action, the superstar point guard and the veteran playcaller had a brief conversation. Figueiro called Clark an “amazing player” and congratulated her for changing the “history of basketball.”

The exchange between Clark and Figueiro promptly earned the reactions of fans:

“Shot at Angel”

One fan said:

“They’re there to see angel reese”

Another fan added:

“‘You both’ - Angel Reese somewhere probably on a podcast that hasn’t come out yet”

@MongoSlade84 commented:

“Gotcha Angel”

@kfranklin254 continued:

“But LSU has 60% attendance”

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, rivals since college, will always be linked. Their respective supporters make trolling on social media a pastime. When one achieves something or gets praised for an accomplishment, the other is inevitably dragged into the equation.

The WNBA is only in the preseason, but the comparisons between Clark and Reese are already heating up. When the Chicago Sky faced Brazil on Friday, the Reese-led team drew 6,373 people to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU. Fans could not wait to see how many would show up when Clark faced the South Americans.

On Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa on Sunday to face Brazil, 14,998 fans watched the game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The disparity in attendance against the same opponent and Leo Figueiro’s comments only fueled more trolling of Reese.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will open the 2025 WNBA season

After roughly two weeks of preseason games, the 2025 WNBA season will start on May 16. Unsurprisingly, the league will open with a game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. Caitlin Clark and Co. will host the Angel Reese-led team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Last year, the first three games between the Fever and the Sky were evenly matched. Indiana eventually dominated the fourth showdown 100-81 to claim the season series 3-1. With Reese and Clark headlining the duel, Sky-Fever games were the most-watched encounters in the regular season.

The 2025 campaign will be no different, a trend that the WNBA did not hesitate to milk. Basketball fans can’t wait for the rivals to go head-to-head to open the new season.

