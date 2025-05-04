Brazil National Team vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Indiana Fever will play their second back-to-back game against the Brazil national team on Sunday. Caitlin Clark and Co. opened their season with a 79-74 OT win against the Washington Mystics. Now, they face Brazil, ranked 10th by FIBA, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Brazil will also play its second preseason game. The team’s first game against the Chicago Sky ended in an 89-62 loss. The Indiana Fever has done well to build around their young core of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston during the offseason. They’ve added veterans like Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and more, hoping to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season.
Indiana won its first preseason game without Caitlin Clark, who was sidelined due to a leg injury. In her absence, Sophie Cunningham led the charge for the Fever, recording 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the win over the Mystics.
Taking down the Brazil national team will also be a challenge, as they’re no pushovers. The team was largely adjusting to playing with an WNBA team, and the Sky took advantage by upping the tempo and establishing a lead in the first half.
Once their nerves calmed down, the Brazil players did well to match the Sky during the second half. Aline Moura led the way for Brazil against Chicago with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting with seven rebounds and an assist.
Brazil National Team vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 3
Brazil National Team injury report
The Brazil National Team will take on the Fever at full strength and have no injuries to report.
Indiana Fever injury report
Meanwhile, the Fever could be without Caitlin Clark, who missed Indiana’s first preseason game against the Mystics. Her availability hangs in the balance, but as this is the second game of a back-to-back, there's a good chance that Clark will be sidelined.
Brazil National Team vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts for May 3
Brazil National Team starting lineup and depth chart
Brazil will likely stick to what they know best and start Cerina Martins, Emanuely de Oliveira, Manu Alves, Licinara Rodrigues and Catarina Ferreira.
Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Fever are expected to start Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.