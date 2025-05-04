  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Brazil vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 4 | 2025 WNBA preseason

Brazil vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 4 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 04, 2025 21:43 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Fever faced the Brazil National Team in a preseason game on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever continued their preseason engagements as Caitlin Clark made her WNBA preseason debut on Sunday. The fan favorites, who sold out the stadium in less than an hour, took on the Brazil National Team on their star's return to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Ad

This is the second night of the Fever's back-to-back preseason opener. On Saturday, they had a 79-74 win over the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

They will conclude their preseason on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia. They will host the Chicago Sky in their 2025 WNBA season opener on May 17.

Brazil vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Brazil

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Cerina Martins5340032-41-30-0-39
Vitoria Marcelino2001001-20-00-0-6
Manu Alves5300012-50-11-2-34
Aline Moura2100211-30-10-0-25
Taissa Queiroz2000011-40-10-0-13
Emanuely de Oliveria0120000-20-20-0-14
Ayla McDowell0300010-70-00-2-24
Iza Varejao2100011-10-00-0-5
Licinara Rodrigues0302030-00-00-0-26
Iza Nicoletti0100020-20-10-0-9
Bella Nascimento3200001-41-30-0-10
Catarina Ferreira3210011-20-11-1-17
Ad

Indiana Fever

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeWanna Bonner7201003-41-20-01-
Natasha Howard8400013-40-12-229
Aliyah Boston7442033-70-01-329
Kelsey Mitchell12112003-53-43-325
Caitlin Clark13520115-83-40-032
Brianna Turner0210000-00-00-010
Makayla Timpson5101101-30-03-417
Sydney Colson3130001-11-10-014
Sophie Cunningham6110002-41-21-116
Jaelyn Brown0111000-00-00-07
Lexie Hull9110003-53-30-018
Bree Hall0200000-10-10-010
Ad

Brazil vs. Indiana Fever game summary

Clark opened the scoring for the Fever on familiar territory as the court adorned with her name saw her score the first basket of the game, a 3-point jump shot, the first of many to come this season.

Clark cooled off thereafter in the first quarter, missing her next four shots before draining another 3-pointer with time expiring in the quarter. It was not quite a buzzer-beater, but it sent the Iowa crowd into raptures as the Fever raced to a 20-point lead (37-17) at the end of the first period.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham also had bright starts, scoring six points and nine points in the first quarter, respectively.

At the end of the first half, the Fever had a 70-24 lead. Clark led Indiana with 13 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications