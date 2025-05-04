Brazil vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 4 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Indiana Fever continued their preseason engagements as Caitlin Clark made her WNBA preseason debut on Sunday. The fan favorites, who sold out the stadium in less than an hour, took on the Brazil National Team on their star's return to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This is the second night of the Fever's back-to-back preseason opener. On Saturday, they had a 79-74 win over the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

They will conclude their preseason on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia. They will host the Chicago Sky in their 2025 WNBA season opener on May 17.

Brazil vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Brazil

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Cerina Martins 5 3 4 0 0 3 2-4 1-3 0-0 -39 Vitoria Marcelino 2 0 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -6 Manu Alves 5 3 0 0 0 1 2-5 0-1 1-2 -34 Aline Moura 2 1 0 0 2 1 1-3 0-1 0-0 -25 Taissa Queiroz 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-4 0-1 0-0 -13 Emanuely de Oliveria 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -14 Ayla McDowell 0 3 0 0 0 1 0-7 0-0 0-2 -24 Iza Varejao 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Licinara Rodrigues 0 3 0 2 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -26 Iza Nicoletti 0 1 0 0 0 2 0-2 0-1 0-0 -9 Bella Nascimento 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 -10 Catarina Ferreira 3 2 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 1-1 -17

Indiana Fever

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeWanna Bonner 7 2 0 1 0 0 3-4 1-2 0-0 1- Natasha Howard 8 4 0 0 0 1 3-4 0-1 2-2 29 Aliyah Boston 7 4 4 2 0 3 3-7 0-0 1-3 29 Kelsey Mitchell 12 1 1 2 0 0 3-5 3-4 3-3 25 Caitlin Clark 13 5 2 0 1 1 5-8 3-4 0-0 32 Brianna Turner 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 10 Makayla Timpson 5 1 0 1 1 0 1-3 0-0 3-4 17 Sydney Colson 3 1 3 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 14 Sophie Cunningham 6 1 1 0 0 0 2-4 1-2 1-1 16 Jaelyn Brown 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 7 Lexie Hull 9 1 1 0 0 0 3-5 3-3 0-0 18 Bree Hall 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 10

Brazil vs. Indiana Fever game summary

Clark opened the scoring for the Fever on familiar territory as the court adorned with her name saw her score the first basket of the game, a 3-point jump shot, the first of many to come this season.

Clark cooled off thereafter in the first quarter, missing her next four shots before draining another 3-pointer with time expiring in the quarter. It was not quite a buzzer-beater, but it sent the Iowa crowd into raptures as the Fever raced to a 20-point lead (37-17) at the end of the first period.

Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham also had bright starts, scoring six points and nine points in the first quarter, respectively.

At the end of the first half, the Fever had a 70-24 lead. Clark led Indiana with 13 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

