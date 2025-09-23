"Breanna is not going to be happy" - WNBA fans react to NY Liberty firing HC Sandy Brondello in the aftermath of early exit

The New York Liberty have reportedly parted ways with last season's championship-winning coach, Sandy Brondello. According to Front Office Sports insider Annie Costabile on Tuesday, the Liberty disclosed that they won't renew her contract for the 2026 season.Her exit comes as the defending champions were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Fans on social media reacted to the report on X, with one fan tweeting that star player Breanna Stewart won't be pleased.&quot;Ooh Breanna’s not going to be happy.&quot;Broccoli Λ•D🥦🇳🇬 @anxietyADLINK@AnnieCostabile Ooh Breanna’s not going to be happyOther fans on X weren't pleased that New York let go of coach Sandy Brondello, who brought the city its first championship.CC Fan for Life @sandi_stricklinLINK@AnnieCostabile Wow. Sandy didn’t deserve that. The League is happy to fire Coaches but not Refs?! The Refs can change a game’s result that even the best coach can’t overcome. Shame on the WNBA.Lakers Hoops @HoopLakersLINK@AnnieCostabile We just fire people cuz we don’t go back to back now? Thats actually some bulls__Go Merc @SunderousDunksLINK@AnnieCostabile They must think they're the NBA now. Good coaches ain't grow on trees. Grass ain't greenerOther fans of the New York Liberty shared the same sentiment.G44C @mariequeefoneteLINKi get out of class and see this, why would they do thatSports talk with Win @HooptalkwinLINKThis makes no sense.