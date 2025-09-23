  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty
  • "Breanna is not going to be happy" - WNBA fans react to NY Liberty firing HC Sandy Brondello in the aftermath of early exit

"Breanna is not going to be happy" - WNBA fans react to NY Liberty firing HC Sandy Brondello in the aftermath of early exit

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:28 GMT
WNBA: MAY 10 Preseason - New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to NY Liberty firing HC Sandy Brondello in the aftermath of early exit - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty have reportedly parted ways with last season's championship-winning coach, Sandy Brondello. According to Front Office Sports insider Annie Costabile on Tuesday, the Liberty disclosed that they won't renew her contract for the 2026 season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her exit comes as the defending champions were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Fans on social media reacted to the report on X, with one fan tweeting that star player Breanna Stewart won't be pleased.

"Ooh Breanna’s not going to be happy."
Ad

Other fans on X weren't pleased that New York let go of coach Sandy Brondello, who brought the city its first championship.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans of the New York Liberty shared the same sentiment.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications