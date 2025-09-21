Top 3 candidates who could take over as Seattle Storm’s next head coach after Noelle Quinn

The Seattle Storm on Sunday formally announced that coach Noelle Quinn’s contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season. The decision came after the Storm were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeattle was a lower seed (7th) and had to fight their way into the playoffs. Although Quinn had some successes, multiple postseason appearances and a winning record overall, the team’s inability to make deeper playoff runs reportedly seemed to have been a factor.She became head coach in 2021, after being the associate head coach. Over her five seasons as head coach, she posted a 97-89 record and had the second-most wins in Storm history among coaches. Also, under her leadership, the Storm made the playoffs in four out of five years.Her tenure was marred by an investigation regarding allegations of player mistreatment (harassment, bullying) by the Storm coaching staff during the 2024 season. Noelle Quinn and her staff were investigated and an independent counsel review found no policy violations.General Manager Talisa Rhea expressed gratitude for Quinn’s contributions. They emphasized that they are now beginning the search for a new head coach.With that in mind, who are the top three candidates who could take over as the Seattle Storm coach after Noelle Quinn?Top 3 candidates to take over as Seattle Storm’s next head coach#1. Natalie NakaseThe reigning WNBA Coach of the Year after a successful debut season with the Golden State Valkyries comes first on the list. She showed the ability to build culture, exceed expectations and Seattle might find her track record appealing.Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries - Source: GettyThe downside is that she’s already in a head coaching job. So unless there’s mutual interest or a buyout, moving to Seattle might require tough negotiations, which will not come cheap. Also, the context and pressure of working with an expansion team is very different from one with a team like the Seattle Storm with lofty expectations.#2. Dana “Pokey” ChatmanDana “Pokey” Chatman would have been top of the list due to her experience with the Seattle Organization. She’s currently an assistant coach with the Storm, a role she’s held since 2022.Seattle Storm Associate General Manager &amp; Assistant Coach Pokey Chatman - Source: GettyHer previous coaching experience has her as the former head coach of the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. Experiences gathered from those roles would make her a great fit to manage the expectations and pressure that come with a legacy team like the Storm.#3. Kate PayeKate Paye is currently the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal women’s basketball team. She will be a strong contender due to her considerable coaching experience, having worked under the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach in college basketball history, Tara VanDerveer, and WNBA exposure, where she played with the Seattle Storm in 2002.Head coach Kate Paye of the Stanford Cardinal - Source: GettyShe brings to the table a high level of success in college, an able recruiter and strong leadership credentials. However, she might find the transition from college to WNBA challenging.