Breanna Stewart and $85,000 Fever forward express shock over Olivia Miles' major career move

Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles' decision on her collegiate future left the WNBA fraternity stunned on Monday. This included New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Indiana Fever forward Briana Turner, who expressed shock over the young prospect's major career move. Miles has reportedly decided to step down from the 2025 WNBA draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Ad

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Olivia Miles, who was a top two projected pick, has decided to return to college in her final year. Explaining her decision, Charania wrote on Instagram:

"The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft. Both forgoing the draft as a top 2 projected pick and transferring out of Notre Dame – following a Sweet 16 run – make this unprecedented for Olivia Miles."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Miles was projected to be the second pick in the draft after UConn's Paige Bueckers.

The Notre Dame guard's choice to forego the draft and enter the transfer portal surprised many, including Breanna Stewart, who commented on the post:

"Woahhhh."

Breanna Stewart reacts to Olivia Miles' transfer decision on Instagram

Indiana Fever star Brianna Turner also shared her disbelief on X (formerly Twitter). Posting a GIF, she captioned it with two words:

Ad

"Plot Twist."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Spotrac, Turner signed a one-year contract worth $85,000 with the Fever in January. She is a former player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The news of Miles' decision to enter the transfer portal appears to have come as a shock to her, especially since the 22-year-old played a key role in helping her alma mater reach the Sweet 16 this season.

Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty after helping the team win first title last term

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart re-signed with the New York Liberty on Sunday. According to Spotrac, the forward reportedly signed a one-year contract with the reigning champions and will earn an annual salary of $208,400.

Ad

Announcing the deal through their Instagram handle, the Liberty publicized it with a short caption.

"The reigning WNBA Champion NY Liberty have re-signed 3x WNBA Champion, 3x Olympic gold medalist, 2x @wnba MVP, 2x WNBA Finals MVP, 6x All-WNBA First Team, 6x WNBA All-Star, 6x All-Defensive Team selection, W25 honoree, and the fastest 5000-point scorer in league history, @breannastewart30. 🏆Glad to have ya back, 🐐!" it read.

Ad

Ad

Stewart reacted to this news by commenting on the post with a one-word reply:

"Duh. 🗽."

Breanna Stewart comments on New York Liberty's Instagram post

Breanna Stewart was an instrumental figure alongside Sabrina Ionescu in helping the Liberty win their maiden WNBA title last year and will be looking to go back-to-back this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback