Breanna Stewart, $90,000 forward drop reaction as $7.1 bn brand teases new slate of sneakers in ad campaign

Global sports brand Puma released the ad for its latest slate of running shoes, which drew reactions from many, including WNBA stars and brand ambassadors Breanna Stewart and Katie Lou Samuelson.

The German sporting goods maker, reportedly valued at least $7.1 billion, shared their ad campaign on Instagram, highlighting the beauty of running while showcasing their new collection of running shoes.

Breanna Stewart, who won a WNBA title with the New York Liberty last season, was among the first to react, using raising hands emojis to praise the brand and the new collection, writing:

"🙌🙌"

Breanna Stewart praised Puma's new advert on Instagram

Samuelson, who recently signed a one-year, $90,000 contract to play for the Seattle Storm, also chimed in, saying the ad inspired her to go for a quick run. She wrote:

"BRB…going on a run now🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏻"

Katie Lou's reaction to Puma's new advert on Instagram

Since its establishment in 1948, Puma has continuously pushed for sports and culture to strengthen its credibility and heritage.

Through the years it has grown significantly, manufacturing athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories and is now among the biggest sportswear makers in the world.

Breanna Stewart grateful for partnership with Puma

Breanna Stewart signed a signature shoe deal with Puma back in 2021 and was simply grateful for the opportunity offered to her.

She discussed the significance of it with Nick De Paula of the Boardroom and ESPN, highlighting her excitement and the feeling of respect she felt because of the deal.

"For Puma to kind of be able to put the signature element out there, respect me enough where they think that I deserve a signature shoe, is something that's super exciting," she said.

Adding, "Hopefully we can make a really dope shoe that a lot of people will like: male, female, young, old, basketball, non-basketball type of thing. I'm just really excited to get the respect that women's basketball deserves and bring that to a whole 'nother level."

At the time, Stweart's signature shoe deal with Puma was the first in over a decade after Candace Parker with Adidas in 2010.

Breanna Stewart's first Puma signature shoe was released in 2022 and has had three more iterations since.

Last week, Stewart underwent a minor knee surgery but is expected to be ready when training camp for the next WNBA season opens.

