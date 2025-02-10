WNBA Free Agency: Top 4 potential landing spots for Katie Lou Samuelson after parting ways with the Fever

Phantom BC star Katie Lou Samuelson seems to be heading out of Indianapolis, as confirmed by the Indiana Fever on Monday. The former UConn star signed with the Fever in 2024 after sitting out the 2023 season due to pregnancy. But after a disappointing year, the forward is ready to hit the road for a new challenge.

The official account for the Indiana Fever confirmed her exit on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the two parties had mutually agreed to end Samuelson's contract. Captioning the post with a short note, the Fever handle wrote:

"We have mutually parted ways with forward Katie Lou Samuelson. wishing you all the best, Lou," signifying the end of their deal.

Per reports from ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, Indiana and Katie Lou Samuelson have been discussing her exit for the past week.

Trending

"Sources tell ESPN conversations between Samuelson & Indiana regarding buyout terms have been happening over the past week. In that span she's also been in discussion with four teams as potential next destinations. Samuelson will hit the wire for 5 days, then becomes a free agent," Alexa reported on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Although the reporter said four teams were interested in signing the small forward, she did not mention any names. However, some teams could potentially be a great fit for Samuelson as she hopes to regain her stock within the league.

Top 4 potential landing spots for Katie Lou Samuelson

#1 Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings would love a player like Katie Lou Samuelson on their squad as they hope to start rebuilding for the 2025 season. After finishing second from the bottom last season, the Wings desperately need a shake-up. Although they have been busy during the early stages of the trade cycle, the Wings still need reinforcements, and Samuelson could be a perfect fit.

After losing Satou Sabally and Monique Billings to the Phoenix Mercury and the Golden State Valkyries, respectively, the Dallas outfit desperately needs a Forward. While NaLyssa Smith has joined from the Fever, the Wings are still short on an option and could reunite the former teammates.

As both the Dallas Wings and Katie Lou Samuelson seek a new beginning, this partnership may help them revive each other's prospects in the 2025 WNBA season.

#2 Seattle Storm

Katie Lou Samuelson #33 played for the Seattle Storm in 2021. (Credits: Getty)

The Seattle Storm was eliminated in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces during the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Swept 2-0 by the then-reigning champions, the Canadian side had to change a few things during the off-season and started with a considerable trade.

Jewell Lloyd was traded to Las Vegas in a three-team deal, which saw Kelsey Plum move to the Los Angeles Sparks and center Li Yueru make her way to Seattle. This shocker meant the Seattle side went into a rebuild mood and would love to add a three-point shooting forward to their team.

Samuelson, who became a regular WNBA starter with the Storm in 2021, could return. She would provide much-needed depth and more playing time up north. Furthermore, the team has eight players and could do with a few free agents.

#3 Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces have been a part of some hefty trades this season and are seemingly in the middle of a quick rebuild. After losing the likes of Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson, the Aces desperately need reinforcement.

While Jewell Lloyd's signing significantly strengthens the squad, the Las Vegas franchise still lacks depth among forwards. The only forwards available for the Aces are Kierstan Bell and the recently acquired Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

The lack of depth will be a massive concern for the Aces moving forward and the addition of a player like Samuelson could be a huge plus for a team hoping to challenge for the title.

#4 Golden State Valkyries

As the newest team in the WNBA following this season's expansion draft, the Golden State Valkyries are closely monitoring the free agent market. While the signings of Kate Martin and Tiffany Hayes have significantly strengthened the Bay Area team, they still need a few essential components.

Despite investing heavily in defensive reinforcements during the expansion draft, Golden State lacks two-way forwards in its squad. While Monique Billings and Kayla Thornton are experienced forwards, their lack of offensive output, especially their shooting, could be a considerable drawback.

On the other hand, Katie Lou Samuelson provides those exact attributes and could be a safe bet for the Valkyries, who would love to give the small forward a fresh start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback