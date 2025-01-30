Breanna Stewart echoes Paul George's feelings with 3-word reaction looking back on Seattle Storm days 

Paul George has become the talk of the basketball world after expressing his disappointment over the Indiana Pacers' decision not to honor him with a tribute video. His comments drew sympathy from many, including Breanna Stewart, who shared a similar sentiment.

Since leaving the Pacers in 2017, Paul George has yet to receive a customary tribute video upon his return to Indiana. Frustrated by the disrespect, he implied that the lack of recognition made him feel unappreciated by the organization.

“I’ve never gotten a tribute video since I’ve been going back to Indiana…It sucks. I think the way things played out still holds a grudge to them and they don't realize the great runs we had in the time I was there," George said via USAToday.com.

Bleacher Report’s post on Instagram featuring the same quote was flooded with fans' comments. Among them, Stewart’s response stood out, as she revealed sharing the same feeling as "PG".

“I feel this,” Stewart wrote in her comment on the post.

Breanna Stewart spent six incredible seasons with the Seattle Storm, where she played a crucial role in two championship runs, won an MVP award, and earned selections to four All-Star Games & four All-NBA Teams.

While her decision to join the New York Liberty may have been perceived as a taunt to the Storm – suggesting they weren’t a big-market team – her contributions to the franchise were noteworthy nonetheless.

Breanna Stewart parted ways with Seattle Storm in 2023

Stewart’s choice to leave Seattle in 2023 via free agency wasn’t unexpected. But her decision to join Sabrina Ionescu at the New York Liberty was a monumental moment for the franchise.

She explained that playing in New York, the biggest market in sports would provide the platform she needed to become greater.

“I decided to go to New York as I wanted to continue to be great," Stewart said via APNews.com "And I wanted to go to the place where I think I can help this league become better, to raise the standard. I feel like why not go to the biggest market in all of sports. I’m excited to go after their first championship. New York is a basketball city and I can’t wait to be a part of it."

Calling Breanna Stewart’s two-year tenure with the Liberty a success would be an understatement. In 2023, she clinched the MVP award and led the team to the Finals. This past campaign, she helped them fulfill their goal of securing a maiden WNBA title.

