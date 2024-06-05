"Breanna Stewart embarrassed her": Fans react after Angel Reese gets outplayed by Liberty superstar in marquee game

Angel Reese copped major flak following her outing against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The Chicago Sky rookie's woes were compounded further when was ejected during the game, which ended in her side going down 88-75 at the Wintrust Arena.

The Sky had no answer for Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, as the NY forward and guard put up a scoring show with 33 and 24 points, respectively. Reese had a double-double herself with 13 points and 10 rebounds but struggled with her shooting from the field against the veterans.

Fans on social media weighed in on the loss and the young forward's challenging night.

"Breanna Stewart embarrassed her," a fan said.

More responses followed:

@sudarshan_ak wrote:

"25% from the field for a Forward/Center. She really gotta work on her offensive game"

@LONDO87540615 added:

"She kept chucking up them damn hooks like she not even looking at the rim 💀"

A fan @rudygoober made a Space Jam reference.

"She play like Charles Barkley in Space Jam when the aliens took his talents"

@McLovinhawaii focused on the percentage of points from the field.

"25% as a post player is diabolical"

One of the fans though wanted to cut down on the lashing. @thatmanche said:

"Stop hating bruh"

The rest of the Sky struggled as well, with Marina Mabrey propping up just 10 points. Chennedy Carter came off the bench for 15 points in the first half but managed only one point after, as she ended her evening with 16 points. For the Liberty, Stewart had 33 points, while Ionescu had 24 points.

Why was Angel Reese ejected?

Angel Reese's evening came to an end during the final minutes of the Chicago Sky's 88-75 loss. She was tossed from the game following an exchange with one of the officials. Per the Chicago Times, the rookie received her first T after an exchange with a referee for her fifth foul. With 2:31 remaining, she waved off the official, leading to a second whistle and her ejection.

It's yet to be ascertained if the rookie will be fined for her interaction. She was already penalized $1000 by the league for not talking to the media following Saturday's 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever. The WNBA slapped the Sky with $5,000 for failing to ensure its players complied with the league's media rules.

Angel Reese did get some support from Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball, who was in attendance to watch the game. The guard criticized the refs and offered to pay if she was fined:

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)"

Up next, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky take on the Washington Mystics as they look to bounce back.