Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier make TIME 100 list, Caitlin Clark misses out

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier made waves when they co-founded Unrivaled, a 3v3 league that has kept women's basketball in the national spotlight during the WNBA season. Their effort and the success of Unrivaled during its inaugural season landed Stewart and Collier a joint spot on TIME Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Ad

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier join names like Ed Sheeran, Scarlett Johannsson and Jalen Hurts on TIME's list. While there are not many athletes on this year's list, the WNBA stars are joined by Serena Williams and Simone Biles as female professional athletes that have brought change to their game and impacted the people around them while doing it.

Stewart and Collier took a chance with Unrivaled after facing off against one another in the WNBA Finals, but it paid off extremely well. The league got interest and participation from almost all of the brightest stars in the WNBA, including Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese, amongst others. Unrivaled also received investments from people from a variety of industries, including NBA players.

Ad

Trending

As Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier prepare for the 2025 WNBA regular season, they have continued to talk about and tweak Unrivaled with the intention of running the league once again in 2026. The 3v3 league made news before the 2025 WNBA Draft when first overall pick Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled, joining the long list of noteworthy participants.

While Stewart and Collier's efforts with Unrivaled landed them a spot on TIME's Top 100 list, they were the only WNBA players on it. One of the more notable exclusions was Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who helped to skyrocket the popularity of the WNBA over the past year. Much of the WNBA's new viewership is attributed to Clark, who is already one of the best players in the game.

Ad

How can Caitlin Clark join Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier on TIME's Top 100?

While Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are worthy inclusions to the TIME's Top 100 Most Influential People, they might not be the only women's basketball players on the list in next year's edition. Caitlin Clark is expected to capture the nation's attention yet again in her sophomore season, so much so that 41 of the Indiana Fever's 44 games are on national television.

Ad

Clark's popularity is nationwide; her jersey is the most popular in the WNBA amongst fans and opposing teams are being forced to consider changing their venue when the Indiana Fever come to town. While Breanna Stewart and other stars have done a great job as leaders of the league, Clark appears to be the key to them reaching the next level.

Love her or hate her, Caitlin Clark has been extremely influential on the basketball world, and will continue to do so as she grows her game and continues to compete for WNBA championships. While she was left off the list this year by TIME Magazine, Clark will be tough to take out of the Top 100 once she makes it there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More