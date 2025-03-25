Breanna Stewart's partner Marta Xargay reacts to Liberty star making Top 10 all-time college players list

New York Liberty all-star and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, was no stranger to March Madness during her time at UConn. With March Madness in full swing, it is that time when fans look back on some of the biggest college basketball stars in tournament history.

For the majority of her collegiate career, Stewart spearheaded a Huskies team that won four consecutive National Championships, the most in NCAA history. The three-time All-American racked up one of the most storied collegiate basketball resumes of all time, including a run of three straight AP Player of the Year awards.

On Monday afternoon, Fox Sports honored Stewart's historic career, ranking her as the top women's college basketball player of all time over the likes of Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi and Cheryl Miller.

Stewart's partner, Marta Xargay reposted Fox Sports' Instagram post giving the All-WNBA forward the top spot, showing her support.

Image Credits: Via @martaxargay on Instagram

"👂🏻 🗣," Xargay posted to her story.

In her four-year collegiate career, Stewart averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, winning the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player Award in each of her four seasons.

Breanna Stewart undergoes minor knee surgery

Following the conclusion of Unrivaled's inaugural season, Breanna Stewart was forced into a minor operation on her right knee. Dealing with meniscus problems, Stewart underwent a scope on her right meniscus tendon, likely to clear up some debris in her tissue.

She is coming off one of the best years of her career in 2024, leading the New York Liberty to the first WNBA Championship in team history. Stewart earned first-team All-WNBA honors for the fifth consecutive season as well.

In 38 games, Breanna Stewart averaged 20.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 3.5 apg with 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. She shot an efficient 46% from the field and earned the sixth WNBA All-Star appearance of her career.

Entering her 10th season in the WNBA, Stewart and the Liberty are looking to repeat as champions after she added a third ring to her mantle last season.

