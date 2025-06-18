Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay left 'speechless' by her statement performance in victory over Dream

Breanna Stewart was key in the New York Liberty’s win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. She led the team to an 86-81 win, recording 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.

Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, was left speechless by the Liberty star’s stellar play on defense. She posted an Instagram story to hype her solid performance.

“Speechless with your defense wifey @breannastewart39 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Xargay wrote.

Marta Xargay's Instagram story

Stewart has been married to Xargay since July 2021, after they got engaged in May that year. They met while playing for Dynamo Kursk in Russia in the 2018-19 season. Stewart and Xargay have two children, Ruby, born in 2021, and Theo, born in 2023.

Xargay also spent two seasons in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury. She averaged 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35 games. She announced her retirement from professional basketball in 2021, shortly after they got married.

Meanwhile, Stewart has been going strong in the league. Since their marriage, she won her second MVP award in 2023, and a third WNBA championship in 2024. Additionally, Stewart has also been a part of four straight all-star teams since 2021.

“A tough shot”: Breanna Stewart on her viral moment with Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever handed Breanna Stewart and Co. their first loss of the season on Friday. Sabrina Ionescu scored 34 points, while Stewart recorded 24 points and five rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough to stop Clark’s 32-point onslaught.

During the second quarter, the Fever star matched up with Stewart and hit a step-back 3-pointer from near the logo. While running down the court, the Stewart couldn’t do anything but laugh at Clark’s improbable shot.

The Liberty star reflected on the moment after the game.

“After she made it, she was kind of laughing and I was laughing. It was a great shot," Stewart said. "A tough shot. … I’m happy seeing a lot of ‘great sportsmanship’ comments.”

This season, New York is 10-1 and second in the standings. Stewart has been key for the team, averaging 19.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 3.5 apg on 51.8% shooting.

