  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chennedy Carter
  • "Bridge has been burned" - Sky fans debate re-signing Chennedy Carter with team stuck with 0-2

"Bridge has been burned" - Sky fans debate re-signing Chennedy Carter with team stuck with 0-2

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 23, 2025 11:24 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Sky fans debate re-signing Chennedy Carter with team stuck with 0-2 (Image: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky were defeated 99-74 by the New York Liberty at home on Thursday, marking their second straight loss to kick-start their 2025 season. Concerned by the loss, fans got to debating potential moves to help counter the team's early failures.

Ad

One such move being discussed is the re-signing of Chennedy Carter. Despite being the Sky's leading scorer last season, Carter was not offered a qualifying offer in the offseason and is currently not signed with any WNBA team.

Fans took to Reddit as they discussed if the Sky should try to onboard Carter back on their roster. A few were in favor of the idea, suggesting that the dynamic guard helped the team be competitive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Bring Chennedy Carter back Chicago byu/Valuable_Building_43 inwnba
Ad
"I think the bridge has been burned. But if they couldn’t find anyone to replace her scoring, they needed to just commit to the tank/rebuild," a fan wrote.
"At least they were mostly competitive with her," a fan wrote.
"She absolutely carried their offense to a 104 offensive rating in her minutes on the floor last year. ... If you let her go and you're not tanking then you're doing it wrong," a fan wrote.
Ad

Meanwhile, others were against the move, citing Carter's alleged disciplinary issues.

"That's one of the few ways you can make the Sky's situation go from bad to really, really bad," a fan wrote.
"If they bring back Chennedy free agents may not want to sign there, which is really bad when 80% of the league vets are free agents next season," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Bringing back an unstable liability who is currently playing in Mexico after being kicked off multiple teams will surely right the ship for this dumpster fire," a fan wrote.

Chennedy Carter's fit with the Chicago Sky was reportedly eroded by her perceived role as a disruptive force, marked by locker room drama. Many wonder if those concerns spread league-wide, as no other WNBA team looked to onboard her during the free agency.

Ad

Chennedy Carter signs and kisses a fan’s breasts while Sky fans plead for her WNBA return

Amid disinterest from WNBA teams, Chennedy Carter signed with Adelitas de Chihuahua, a team in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) Femenil in Mexico. While Chicago Sky fans plead for her return amidst the team's struggles, the 5-foot-9 guard is seemingly embracing her time playing in Mexico.

Ad

In a viral video earlier this week, Carter approached some fans at an arena who were asking for autographs and pictures. One of the fans gave her a marker to get her autograph on her chest, and Carter kissed the fan's chest after signing her name.

The post also received comments from various Chicago Sky fans calling on the team to bring Chennedy Carter back on their roster.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications