"Bridge has been burned" - Sky fans debate re-signing Chennedy Carter with team stuck with 0-2

The Chicago Sky were defeated 99-74 by the New York Liberty at home on Thursday, marking their second straight loss to kick-start their 2025 season. Concerned by the loss, fans got to debating potential moves to help counter the team's early failures.

Ad

One such move being discussed is the re-signing of Chennedy Carter. Despite being the Sky's leading scorer last season, Carter was not offered a qualifying offer in the offseason and is currently not signed with any WNBA team.

Fans took to Reddit as they discussed if the Sky should try to onboard Carter back on their roster. A few were in favor of the idea, suggesting that the dynamic guard helped the team be competitive.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I think the bridge has been burned. But if they couldn’t find anyone to replace her scoring, they needed to just commit to the tank/rebuild," a fan wrote.

"At least they were mostly competitive with her," a fan wrote.

"She absolutely carried their offense to a 104 offensive rating in her minutes on the floor last year. ... If you let her go and you're not tanking then you're doing it wrong," a fan wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, others were against the move, citing Carter's alleged disciplinary issues.

"That's one of the few ways you can make the Sky's situation go from bad to really, really bad," a fan wrote.

"If they bring back Chennedy free agents may not want to sign there, which is really bad when 80% of the league vets are free agents next season," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Bringing back an unstable liability who is currently playing in Mexico after being kicked off multiple teams will surely right the ship for this dumpster fire," a fan wrote.

Chennedy Carter's fit with the Chicago Sky was reportedly eroded by her perceived role as a disruptive force, marked by locker room drama. Many wonder if those concerns spread league-wide, as no other WNBA team looked to onboard her during the free agency.

Ad

Chennedy Carter signs and kisses a fan’s breasts while Sky fans plead for her WNBA return

Amid disinterest from WNBA teams, Chennedy Carter signed with Adelitas de Chihuahua, a team in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) Femenil in Mexico. While Chicago Sky fans plead for her return amidst the team's struggles, the 5-foot-9 guard is seemingly embracing her time playing in Mexico.

Ad

In a viral video earlier this week, Carter approached some fans at an arena who were asking for autographs and pictures. One of the fans gave her a marker to get her autograph on her chest, and Carter kissed the fan's chest after signing her name.

Expand Tweet

The post also received comments from various Chicago Sky fans calling on the team to bring Chennedy Carter back on their roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More