Free agent Chennedy Carter gets 100% real about feeling iced out of the WNBA with no contract offers yet

Former Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter has made her feelings known about the lack of offers from teams since she entered free agency. Carter opened up about her situation in a recent interview with popular streamer N3ON, which was posted on YouTube on Sunday.

When asked why she remains a free agent even today, Carter said (31:25 mark):

"I don't know y'all. I think sometimes that's the way things play out. I think you just got to stay patient and keep watching, though."

Chennedy Carter further discussed her time playing in Chicago, which she called "the best season of my life". Last year, she was the team's top scorer with an average of 17.5 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the floor. The point guard also talked about her relationship with Angel Reese on the team and described her as a great person.

Carter became an unrestricted free agent in January of this year after the Chicago Sky decided against extending her one-year, $76,535 contract, according to Spotrac. As a result, she was free to receive offers from any interested WNBA team.

However, as the 2025 season inches closer, Carter is still without a team.

Chennedy Carter speaks out about the incident with Caitlin Clark last year

During the same conversation with N3ON, Carter talked about the incident between her and Caitlin Clark last season. It happened during a game on June 1, 2024, when the Sky faced the Fever in the regular season.

Carter bumped hard into Clark from behind after the latter had just scored. CC fell on the floor hard, and a common foul was called. But after the WNBA reviewed the footage, it was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul, and Carter was heavily criticized for her move on the Indiana Fever star.

Carter has now cleared the air, saying things like that happen in basketball all the time. She also stated that she doesn't have a grudge against Clark.

"You know, it's a part of basketball[..]," she said. "Maybe something was said, and then maybe there was like a little clip of somebody like yelling in my face, and then we go down the court. Then I hit like a little bucket, you feel me, come down here like a little nice little mid-range pull up. And then I just like, you know, just give her [Clark] like a little like 'I'm here'.

"So I'm just like, it's like one of those things, like it happens in basketball... But like, yeah, it's kind of what kind of happened, then it's borrowed out of control, and the media takes whatever narrative. I don't have anything against her. She's a great player and so am I, and I've got buckets all that season, you know what I'm saying?"

While Carter's situation has turned out differently than what she might have imagined, she is far from being discouraged, as her recent comments show.

