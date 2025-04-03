"Bring another championship": Briann January makes feeling crystal clear after joining Stephanie White's staff on Caitlin Clark's Fever

Briann January shared her thoughts on reuniting with the Indiana Fever and rejoining head coach Stephanie White's staff. The franchise announced on Wednesday that January will join the team as an assistant coach.

January, who played a key role in Indiana's first and only championship in 2012, said she is looking forward to her return to the franchise and aims to contribute to a title run.

"I’m so excited for the opportunity to come back to the city and the organization that drafted me," January said per the Fever's press release. "This is a place where I got to play and win for a decade of my career. It’s my second home. I’m ready to get to work and hopefully bring another championship to Indiana with this incredible team and staff."

January played 14 years in the league from 2009 until 2022. She was a one-time All-Star and was named to the All-Defensive team seven times. The Fever selected her as the sixth pick of the 2009 draft, and she played nine seasons with the franchise.

January has set several top-five records in Fever's franchise history. She is No. 2 all-time in assists (909) and games played (250), third in steals (285) and free-throw percentage (84.7%), No. 4 in points (2,244), field goals made (721), 3-pointers made (242) and 3-point percentage (36.9%).

January was hired as an assistant coach at Arizona State from 2017 to 2018. She was part of White's staff with the Connecticut Sun from 2023 to 2024.

Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, reacts to Briann January's hiring as Indiana Fever assistant coach

Jamie Hull, the mother of Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, shared her excitement about Briann January joining head coach Stephanie White's staff in the upcoming WNBA season.

Hull replied to the Fever's tweet announcing January's hiring on Wednesday.

"Spokane now has double representation in Indy!! Let’s Goooo (Indiana Fever)," Hull wrote.

Hull and January both hail from Spokane County in Washington. Hull is from Liberty Lake, while January is a native of Spokane City.

Briann January joins assistant coaches Karima-Christmas Kelly, Austin Kelly and player development coach Keith Porter as part of Stephanie White's staff in the 2025 WNBA season. Several pundits have regarded the retooled Fever as among the contenders in the upcoming season.

