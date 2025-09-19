  • home icon
  "Bring 'em in her bag, wear 'em everyday" - Lexie Hull wants Caitlin Clark to keep rocking accessory that is Fever's lucky charm

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:36 GMT
Lexie Hull has fully bought into the luck brought by Caitlin Clark’s black Air Force 1s that she wore to Game 3 of the first round series featuring the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream. The Fever closed out the series on Thursday, barely scraping by with an 87-85 win

Indiana trailed by three points with less than a minute left. Lexie Hull cut to the basket to add two points before Odyssey Sims found Aliyah Boston in the paint and put Indiana ahead by one with seven seconds left.

The Fever closed the game out against all odds and are headed to the WNBA semifinals. While speaking to reporters after the game, Lexie Hull joked that the win can be credited to Caitlin Clark’s shoes, saying, “They’re working.”

Trending
“We made jokes. Bring 'em in her bag, wear 'em every day,” Hull said.
While Boston and Hull’s clutch plays sealed the win for Indiana, it wouldn’t have been possible without Kelsey Mitchell. She finished with a game-high 24 points, shooting 7-for-16. Meanwhile, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray combined for 53 points in the losing effort.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever’s improbable first-round win vs. Atlanta Dream

Many expected the Indiana Fever to drop out of the playoffs after the first round. The team had made it to the postseason after overcoming massive obstacles, including an extensive injury list. With players like Clark, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald out for extended periods, qualifying for the playoffs was already a massive achievement for the Fever.

The team has once again transcended expectations after defeating the Dream. After the game, Caitlin Clark celebrated the Fever’s win on social media, mentioning Stephanie White on X.

“FEVVVVVVV SHOOWWWWWWW!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @IndianaFever,” Clark wrote. “STEPHANIE WHITE!”
The Fever face an even tougher opponent in A’ja Wilson and her Las Vegas Aces. The Aces defeated the Storm 2-1 to advance past the first round and have been one of the best teams during the second half of the season. They finished with the second seed.

Las Vegas and Atlanta finished their season with the same record (30-14), leading fans to wonder if the Fever can pull off another upset in the next round.

