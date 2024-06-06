"Brink's PR Team on a GOAT run" - WNBA fans stunned as Caitlin Clark slips behind Sparks Center on ESPN rookie rankings

The WNBA's fans are up in arms after ESPN ranked Caitlin Clark below five other rookies in their first rookie ladder. LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was in the top spot, while Clark ended in number six. ESPN's ranking is based on advanced metrics and isn't based on popularity or team success.

Aside from Brink, the five other players ahead of her are Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, Las Vegas Aces' Kate Martin, LA Sparks' Rickea Jackson and Julie Vanloo of the Washington Mystics.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This ranking of the league's first-year players is quite divisive among the fans. Of course, several fans agreed and praised Brink and the people around her.

"Brink's PR team on a GOAT run," @TalkingWNBA said.

Expand Tweet

"Idc about Angel or CC tbh. CAMERON BRINK IS MY GOAT," @moridieth shared.

"Cameron Brink is the clear number 1 fav," @____KMAC____ pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Caitlin Clark supporters also voiced dissatisfaction with their favorite rookie being sixth in the rankings.

"Bro Cailtin's stats are better than Angel Reese wtf," @richthakidddd said.

"Caitlin should be at least 3 tho," @sylabdul chimed in.

"Caitlin Clark below Julie Vanloo and Kate Martin?" @LandofPG wondered.

Expand Tweet

In terms of team success, Brink's Sparks aren't fairing any better than Clark's Fever. LA is at 2-7 while the Fever is at 2-9. They have faced each other twice this season and won one game each.

Caitlin Clark, WNBA's Rookie of the Month for May, is off to a slow start in June

With the 2024 WNBA season already being one month in, the league has released its monthly awards. In it, Caitlin Clark was named as the top rookie despite her team's struggles.

Clark played in nine games in May, wherein she averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. She shot 37.7% from the field and 32.0% from three.

Her first month in the league did not exactly go as planned, but June started somewhat worse for the No. 1 pick. Clark and the Fever have only played in two games in June so far, and in those two games, Clark has only averaged 7.0 points per game, with 23.8% shooting from the field and 18.8% shooting from downtown.

To put things into perspective, Clark scored 20 points in her first game but also turned the ball over ten times. She followed it up with a nine-point, five-rebound, six-assist performance in her second game.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink, whom ESPN ranked number one, averaged 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her first month in the league. The Sparks played in seven games in May. They've also played two games so far in June, wherein Brink averaged 4.0 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists.