Brittney Griner debuts stunning new braided hairstyle ahead of new chapter in Atlanta

Brittney Griner has overhauled her looks as she is set to begin a new chapter of her career with the Atlanta Dream. On Monday, Griner reposted photos of her new braids, which were originally shared by the hairstylist, to her Instagram story.

One of the photos had four flame emojis on it and was captioned:

"Welcome to ATL"

The WNBA star also shared an Instagram reel from the Atlanta Dream's official page to her story. The clip showed Griner in training camp with her new teammates. She then captioned it:

"Great first day!"

Brittney Griner's IG story (via @brittneyyevettegriner/Instagram)

Last week, Brittney Griner asked her Instagram followers to recommend a good loc shop in the city.

"Looking for a loc shop to get my hair done in the ATL!" Griner wrote on her IG story.

Following that post, someone had likely reached out and connected her with celebrity hairstylist Akhir Childs, who put together her new look. It is a hairstyle that Griner is seemingly proud to carry into the new season, as evidenced by her latest posts.

The 34-year-old joined Atlanta in February this year, after an 11-year stint with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in 2013 as the No. 1 pick.

Brittney Griner revealed main selling point that made her choose the Atlanta Dream

In the offseason, Brittney Griner was among the WNBA players who participated in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. During a press conference after the Mist BC vs. Phantom BC game on Feb. 3, Griner was asked what the main selling point was when she decided to join the Atlanta Dream.

"You know, every single girl on that team, they're amazing people," she said. "And you know, that's one of the things that led me to the Atlanta Dream. Just how each and every player is, you know, over the years.

"I've gotten to know a few of them really well. And it's always been genuine. It's always been good. That was a big selling point after talking to coach [Karl Smesko] as well, you know, everything that we talked about."

With Griner already having a close rapport with her new teammates, it would be interesting to see how the 2025 season turns out for the 10-time WNBA All-Star in Atlanta.

