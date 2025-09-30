Brittney Griner gives 1-word endorsement to Becky Hammon's damning observation on WNBA physicality amid Aces vs Fever Game 5 clash

The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever will face each other in Game 5 of the semifinals on Tuesday. The playoffs have been clouded by controversy over physical play this season, with Aces coach Becky Hammon delivering a damning observation on the matter.
Just Women’s Sports shared several remarks on the physicality and officiating from WNBA head coaches on Instagram on Monday, including a statement from Becky Hammon. The Aces coach highlighted how the physical approach wouldn't have worked in the NBA and would have conjured fights.
"This level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights," Hammon said.
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner stood by Hammon's statement and offered a one-word endorsement.
"Truuu!" Griner said.
Hammon's remarks come amid Game 5 between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. Despite being the favorites to win the WNBA crown, the Aces haven't had it smooth sailing against the Fever.
After losing Game 1 in Vegas, the team bounced back to win the next two games but was unable to clinch the series in Game 4. The contest will return to Vegas on Tuesday as the winner will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals.
Hammon isn’t the only coach concerned about physicality, as the playoffs have seen multiple incidents. One occurred in the semifinals between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx, when Alyssa Thomas’ tackle on Napheesa Collier went uncalled, leaving Cheryl Reeve visibly furious.
The Lynx head coach, similar to Hammon, shared her views on the physicality of the game while going after the officials.
"I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said. "It's bad for the game."
Becky Hammon offers support to Cheryl Reeve amid her Game 3 meltdown
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had a rare outburst at the end of Game 3 between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Her reaction stemmed from a physical foul, which was not given, causing her to lash out at the officials and get ejected.
Additionally, she criticized the officials during the post-game conference, resulting in a suspension for her team's next game. Despite the suspension, Reeve received support from many, including Becky Hammon.
"From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth," Hammon expressed.
Despite receiving the support of her peers, Reeve has received further punishment and was fined $15,000 for her comments.