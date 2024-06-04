Brittney Griner Injury Update: Is 9x WNBA All-Star playing vs the Seattle Storm? (June 4, 2024)  

Brittney Griner has yet to play a game so far this 2024 WNBA season. The nine-time WNBA All-Star has been dealing with a fractured toe, and the latest reports saw her walking without her walking boot. She is not yet to be upgraded to take the floor for the Phoenix Mercury though, which has been lacking frontcourt firepower this season. Ahead of the matchup against a stern defensive unit in the Seattle Storm, Griner is still listed on the injury report.

Per ESPN's latest, Griner is still listed as out, and that would mean she is ruled out indefinitely unless the Mercury makes some changes in the final hours leading up to the clash. In all probability, the forward will miss the game against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Expect Natasha Mack and Liz Dixon to handle most of the center minutes for the side in Griner's absence. According to Rotowire, she is expected to return later this week as the Mercury host the Minnesota Lynx.

Trending

What happened to Brittney Griner?

A day before the start of the WNBA season, the Mercury were dealt with a bad blow as Brittney Griner was ruled out with a toe fracture that she suffered doing practice. She was ruled out with the statement saying she would be evaluated in the weeks that followed.

Expand Tweet

She was part of Phoenix's preseason game against Seattle and propped up five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action. Since then, she has yet to play a game for the Phoenix Mercury (4-5).

Three weeks into the season, the former WNBA champion is yet to suit up for the Mercury. Phoenix has suffered a poor 1-4 away record so far this season.

The 33-year-old is arguably Phoenix's best player and led the side in points, rebounds and blocks last season while averaging 17.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.6 bpg.

Where to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm?

The Mercury vs Storm game is slated for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched live on CBS Sports. Local options include FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video - Seattle, Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Mercury Live (livestream). Fans can also use the WNBA League Pass to stream the game.