Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Prediction and Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 7

The Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm matchup is part of the WNBA's three-game preseason slate for May 7. This matchup is part of the teams' preparation for the upcoming 2024 WNBA season and it will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena located in Washington State with the tip-off happening at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This will be the first time that the Phoenix Mercury will play a preseason matchup and they have a total of two games before the regular season with the other one against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 10.

On the other hand, this is the second and last preseason game for the Seattle Storm, who will have a one-week rest before kicking off the new season against the Minnesota Lynx on May 14.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Preview

The Seattle Storm had their feet wet when they squared off against the Los Angeles Sparks last Saturday, May 4. This game was held in Edmonton, Canada and it is a way for the league to reach out to a new audience outside the USA. However, the Storm lost by five points, 84-79.

The silver lining for the Storm was the return of Skylar Diggins-Smith who took time off basketball for more than 600 days. In her return, she had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb chipped in with a dozen points each while Joyner Holmes came off the bench with 13. Nneka Ogwumike played only 17 minutes and Victoria Vivians did 19.

Storm rookie Nika Muhl should make her much-anticipated debut in this game, and the Sue Bird clone should light up the home crowd.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury should try to maximize the preseason games after being at the bottom of the 2023 WNBA rankings. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner should see action along with Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham.

Mercury rookies Jaz Shelley and Charisma Osbourne should also see some time in this matchup with the Storm.

Expand Tweet

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Prediction

Having the game played in their home court, the Seattle Storm are the favorites to win. Nika Muhl should play heavy minutes right after missing their preseason game in Canada while Skylar Diggins-Smith should try to play more to get more traction in her progress since returning to basketball.

The Storm should win this game easily as they look to get some momentum right before the season begins.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm pre-season game?

The Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm pre-season game will not be televised but for those who are near the Climate Pledge Arena, tickets are made available at Ticketmaster priced from $21 to $450. Fans can also opt to watch the game through live streaming by getting a WNBA League Pass subscription.