"What we've been missing" - Gilbert Arenas shouts out WNBA for viral mic'd up exchange between Kia Nurse and Skylar Diggins-Smith

The Seattle Storm took on the Los Angeles Sparks in a pre-season game in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, and it featured a mic'd up Kia Nurse and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Their 'not safe for kids' conversation was given attention by Gilbert Arenas on his social media page.

At the tip-off between the Sparks and Storm, Nurse and Diggins-Smith were discussing their age. As the Storm guard said that she was in her thirties, Nurse came back with a comment that has since gone viral.

"My p****'s older," Nurse replied.

With the new season of the WNBA kicking off in a few days, there is a lot of hype for this year because of the arrival of a deep rookie class including Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso. The league is also trying to satisfy the craving of old and new basketball fans to have more behind-the-scenes content by putting microphones on the athletes.

Hearing Nurse's viral response, Gilbert Arenas took it to social media telling them that WNBA is already winning with the content they are putting out.

"@wnba is this what we've missing. All players must be mic'd moving forward [laughing emoji with tears] #WNBA is starting off 2024 on [3 fire emojis] @skylardigginssmith early MVP candidate."

Skylar Diggins-Smith makes successful return to the WNBA after more than 600 games

After being away from basketball for 639 days, Skylar Diggins-Smith made her return to the WNBA in a preseason matchup in Canada. The two-year hiatus seemed like it was nothing for the veteran guard as she dazzled on her comeback with the Seattle Storm.

Diggins-Smith was able to chip in 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals but the Storm lost to the Sparks by five points, 84-79.

Right after the game, Diggins-Smith spoke to the media on her return after taking a leave from giving birth to her second child.

“I feel like an old rookie being on this team just trying to learn the new system and trying to learn the new players and my new teammates. But I want for nothing in Seattle. The team has given me a very warm welcome and made me feel very comfortable, and I really love that.” (6:39)

The Storm will still have another pre-season game and this time Skylar Diggins-Smith will be facing her former team, the Phoenix Mercury, and have another chance to gel with her teammates before the season opener.