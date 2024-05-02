What is Skylar Diggins-Smith's skincare and wellness routine?

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a basketball player for the WNBA’s Seattle Storms and an avid skincare and wellness care lover. During interviews with Allure and WHO WHAT WEAR, the basketball player revealed her skincare and wellness care routine. She had mentioned in both interviews how likes to keep both of her routines simple because of her busy lifestyle.

Born on August 2, 1990, Skylar has had a remarkable career so far. After being selected third overall pick by the Tulsa Shock during the 2013 draft, she went on to be an All-Star several times.

Also Read: 4 Best David Beckham magazine covers of all time

Decoding Skylar Diggins-Smith's skincare routine

Skylar Diggins-Smith has been playing basketball for a long time now. Her busy playing schedule has long, tiring hours, and this is why she likes to follow a consistent skincare routine. Diggins-Smith knows how crucial it is to take care of her skin for both performance reasons and self-esteem.

In her interview with Allure, she mentioned that simplicity is key in her game-day skincare routine. She prefers to lightly apply make-up such as mascara or moisturizer only using a little bronzer for a light airy feeling and nothing too cakey. She mentioned to Allure,

“Sometimes a little mascara, a little moisturizer. Maybe a little bronzer on the cheeks. Nothing too much--I like to be light and myself.”

That is not all — Skylar also added that when she looks good, she feels good and eventually she plays well on the basketball court.

Also Read: 7 Best Serena Williams magazine covers of all time

Decoding Skylar Diggins-Smith's wellness routine

Off the court, Diggins-Smith places a strong emphasis on overall wellness and self-care to maintain balance in her life. Speaking to Who What Wear, Diggins-Smith disclosed some of the ways she maintains her wellness every day. She begins by stretching, followed up by spending quality family time. While speaking about her breakfast, she revealed to Who What Wear,

"Eggs/breakfast wrap with fruit an iced coffee and BODYARMOR LYTE to get a jump start on my hydration throughout the day.'

In terms of self-care, Skylar revealed she does not need much apart from lip gloss, mascara, and moisturizer which she considers her beauty-must haves. Other than basketball being her favorite form of workout, she also likes to do pilates as a self-care ritual.

Also Read: What are Trinity Rodman's lifestyle essentials?

Benefits of following a consistent skincare and wellness routine like Skylar Diggins

The benefits of following a consistent skincare and wellness routine, like the one embraced by Diggins-Smith, extend beyond physical appearance. By prioritizing self-care, individuals can experience improved mood, increased energy levels, and enhanced overall health.

1) Better mood and mental health: Establishing a routine that takes care of the body’s skin and well-being can foster positive psychological states by generating feelings of self-care and achievement. Physical self-care often leads to mental self-care, which in turn contributes to overall happiness and welfare.

2) More energy and vigor: Energy levels can be enhanced through such activities as regular exercise or eating healthy foods for good nutrition, alongside other habits concerned with skincare and wellness. Physical movements could also aid circulation improvement within the system, hence increasing oxygen supply and making one feel more energetic or lively.

3) Physical appearance: A daily skincare plan may result in better-looking skin because it becomes healthier than before due to constant attention given to its maintenance. In most cases, people who have healthy skin tend to be more confident about themselves.

4) Preventing acne outbreaks: It is possible to avoid different types of acne problems when an individual cleanses, moisturizes, and shields their face from being damaged by external factors like the sun among other things.