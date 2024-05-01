7 Best Serena Williams magazine covers of all time

Serena Williams has graced numerous magazine covers over her illustrious career, presenting her strength, style, and influence both on and off the tennis court. The best Serena Williams magazine covers of all time highlight her achievements and iconic status.

Each cover depicts triumph, beauty, sports, and fashion innovation. These covers are milestones in a career filled with significant achievements and they encapsulate moments of empowerment and fashion-forward thinking.

Serena Williams magazine covers: Celebration of strength and style

The following covers are selected based on their cultural impact, design, and the stories they tell about one of the greatest athletes of all time.

1) Serena Williams on Essence's Body Issue

In July 2013, Serena Williams became the embodiment of confidence on the cover of Essence magazine's "Body Issue". Clad in a blue ombré swimsuit by Carmen Marc Valvo, she exuded a radiant smile and an air of unshakeable confidence.

This cover celebrated body positivity during a heated body image debate. At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Serena challenged beauty standards and inspired many by discussing self-esteem, health, and body positivity.

As she stated in her interview with the Essence,

"It can be a bit weird," she admits. "Before it was, 'Serena has a big butt,' and that was all,... Now there are way more people who feel comfortable with themselves and they're saying, 'I'm a woman, and this is what I look like.' I always say, 'We're popular now! We're finally in style!' "

2) Glamour Magazine's insightful July issue

Serena Williams adorned the cover of Glamour magazine's July issue in 2013, discussing her career aspirations, personal goals, and views on the wage gap in professional sports.

Her pose and attire projected her readiness and resilience, elements that define her both as a top athlete and a public figure. This cover was significant as it captured Serena in a moment of contemplation about her legacy and her role as a trailblazer for women in sports, making it one of the best Serena Williams Magazine covers of all time.

3) Fashion and form on Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 Cover

Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 issue in 2019, featured Serena in a chic tailcoat, portraying her as a symbol of the fusion between sport and style.

Her interview highlighted her intention to make bold statements and transcend traditional boundaries through her appearances both on and off the court. This cover was pivotal as it not only celebrated her contributions to tennis but also her influence in the fashion industry, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

In her interview with Sports Illustrated, Serena mentioned,

“My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion,... I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce.”

4) TIME Magazine reflects on an icon's legacy

The cover of TIME Magazine where Serena Williams discussed her retirement and legacy is profoundly memorable.

It depicted Serena in a reflective mood, considering her next steps outside the tennis arena, focusing on her family and her business ventures. This cover was monumental as it marks a transition point in her life, from being a dominant force in tennis to a business and family-oriented individual.

5) A statement on GQ's Cover

Serena's appearance on GQ magazine's "Man of the Year" cover in 2018 sparked conversations due to the controversial use of quotation marks around the word "Woman".

This cover stood out as it highlighted the challenges and criticisms Serena has faced regarding her physique and strength, making it a significant commentary on gender norms in sports.

6) Unretouched beauty in Harper's Bazaar

August 2019 saw Serena Williams on Harper's Bazaar cover, unretouched, showcasing her in a golden gown and celebrating her natural beauty. This cover was pivotal as it promoted authenticity in an industry often criticized for its unrealistic beauty standards. It presented Serena in a powerful light, championing natural beauty and strength without the veil of digital alterations.

7) Vogue's visionary cover with a personal touch

In Vogue's September 2022 issue, Serena shared a personal moment with her daughter, Olympia, making it a tender yet powerful cover. Dressed in a Balenciaga gown against a serene beach backdrop, this cover illustrated her transition into retirement and her focus on family. This appearance on Vogue was not just about fashion, it was about setting the stage for the next chapter of her life.

These Serena Williams magazine covers of all time celebrate Serena's journey, achievements, and impact beyond tennis. Her story, which inspires and connects worldwide, is conveyed in each cover. Through these covers, Serena Williams inspires challenges and redefines modern womanhood.