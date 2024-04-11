5 Best red carpet looks of Serena Williams

With 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt, Serena Williams is regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world. In 2022, Serena retired from professional tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open. Since then, she has been keeping busy with her personal and professional lives.

Serena Williams has served many outstanding looks over the years, and below, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of five of her best red carpet looks, which have not only captured the audience’s attention but also showcased her unique fashion sense.

Which are the 5 best Serena Williams red carpet looks?

Serena Williams has sported numerous styles on the red carpet over the years. From maximalism to minimalism, she has done it all. Here are five of her best red carpet-looks.

1) Pre-Oscars Party 2024

During a pre-Oscars party hosted by Vanity Fair, Serena Williams donned a black off-shoulder dress with puffy, long sleeves. Her gown featured embroidered designs in white, red, and black, with red highlighted lines on the gloves that she paired with her dress.

She also wore a sleek silver watch and a vibrant red opal ring. Serena complemented her look with a soft tousled wave hairstyle, shiny lip gloss, and bronzed matte makeup.

2) Grammys 2024

Serena Williams donned a black dress with gold puffy sleeves for the 2024 Grammy Awards. She went for simple yet glamorous make-up, which included glossy nude lips, bold brown lashes, and kohl eyes.

For the accessory part, she wore rings on both hands and gold dangler earrings. She completed her look with a statement watch while styling her hair in a messy top knot and letting go of a few of her curly locks.

3) CFDA Awards 2023

In 2023, during the CFDA awards, Serena William arrived in a Thom Browne black sequin gown. The dress had large puff sleeves with dazzling elements.

She also wore David Yurman diamond pearl drop earrings and a diamond flower necklace. Serena Williams then styled her hair in a low braid wrapped with a patriotic ribbon to show her support for conscious fashion choices.

4) Oscars 2022

For the 2022 Oscars, Serena Williams donned a strapless minidress designed by Donatella Versace. The day before the event, Serena realized the original dress that she was supposed to wear for the Oscars did not fit her and asked Donatella for help, who suggested altering her silver gown from Critics Choice into a sleeveless mini dress.

She opted for a simple, sleek glam look with a blunt blonde bob, shimmery cat-eye makeup, and nude lips. For the accessory part, she kept it minimal and wore a silver watch and silver earrings.

5) MET Gala 2021

At the 2021 Met Gala event, Serena Williams was dressed in a silver-colored embroidered bodysuit that had floral motifs all over it. Serena paired it with a voluminous ombre feathered cape that gradually changed from white to different shades of pink and finished with a black color.

For accessories, she opted for earrings, a necklace, and a hairpin only, while styling her in old Hollywood curls with a side partition. Serena wore a soft muted pink makeup look with pink matte lipstick and pink shimmery eyeshadow.

A first for a female sportsperson, Serena Williams was also recently presented with the Fashion Icon Award by the CFDA.