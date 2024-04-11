David Beckham achieved global fame for his exceptional football skills. He has since successfully transitioned into the lifestyle brand industry, representing style, elegance, and excellence. Beckham's brands, including House 99, DB Eyewear, and Beckham Fragrances, prove his fashion sense and dedication to achieving the highest standards.

Beckham initiated his journey in the lifestyle industry with products starting from essential grooming items and eyewear to exclusive fragrances. House 99, established in 2018, presents a unique experience in men's grooming with a striking combination of Beckham's grooming practices and the traditional atmosphere of British barbershops.

DB Eyewear was started in the year 2020 with a focus on timeless, superior sunglasses and eyeglass frames with a British aesthetic. Beckham Fragrances has attracted a significant following since 2005 due to its diverse selection of scents that effectively capture Beckham's charisma. These brands show Beckham's significant influence beyond football.

3 Lifestyle brands David Beckham owns

Three lifestyle brands by Beckham include House 99, DB Eyewear, and Beckham Fragrances. The brands and their corresponding three most-selling products have been noted here.

House 99

David Beckham established the grooming brand House 99 in 2018 to promote the art of feeling and looking good. It offers an extensive selection of haircare, skincare, and grooming products for men, with Beckham's personal grooming routine and British barbershop customs serving as sources of inspiration.

By highlighting quality and innovation, the brand focuses on a refined appearance for men. House 99 has rapidly gained popularity among individuals aiming to enhance their grooming regimen.

AMOCHY House 99 Smooth Back Shaping Pomade

This pomade is specifically formulated for gentlemen who desire a smooth and polished hairstyle, without the stiffness that certain products can cause. It provides a stronghold and a glossy finish. This product costs $31.55 on Amazon and is praised for being easy to use and keeping a clean look all day.

House 99 Softer Touch Beard Oil

This non-greasy beard oil, which costs $28.29 on Maleskin, is a great option for men with beards. The beard looks healthy and well-kept as the oil softens and nourishes it. People who use the oil love its light scent and how it makes their beard shine and easier to manage. It's now an important part of their daily routine.

House 99 Truly Brighter Eye Balm

This eye balm is a must-have for men looking to combat dark circles and puffiness. Its light, hydrating formula absorbs quickly for a more refreshed look right away. Users love its finish as it is non-greasy, making it great for everyday use. For this eye balm, Amazon charges $20.67 for 15 ml.

DB Eyewear

Introduced in 2020, DB Eyewear provides a refined number of sunglasses and optical frames that capture Beckham's style and the quintessence of traditional British eyewear. Every individual item possesses an enduring and adaptable quality. DB Eyewear caters to individuals who value luxury, design, and the subtle impact of a carefully selected accessory.

David Beckham Sunglasses - DB 7004/S 0J5G/T4 - Gold / Silver Mirror Lens

Beckham’s take on the classic aviators, available for $114 on Amazon, offers timeless style with modern UV protection. These sunglasses are well-loved for their versatility. People love them both for the classic style and the premium feel they provide following their high-quality craftsmanship and long-lasting materials.

David Beckham DB 1015 Gold Black 52/21/150 men Eyewear Frame

These distinctive square frames are priced at $173.00 on Amazon. Modernized from a classic style, these sneakers are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. Their distinctive style has won them fans among trend-conscious people who want statement eyewear that's also functional and comfortable.

David Beckham DB 1033S 2IK Havana Gold 49-23-145 MM Oval Metal Men

Available for $159.10 on Amazon, these vintage-inspired round metal glasses blend timeless style with durability. Their appeal lies in the combination of a classic design with a modern touch, making them suitable for any occasion. Wearers praise their comfort and the stylish edge they add to their ensemble, making these glasses a sought-after piece in Beckham’s eyewear collection.

Beckham Fragrances

With its extensive collection of men's fragrances, David Beckham Fragrances has been an inspiration in the fragrance industry since 2005. The ever-changing Beckham persona—a mix of masculinity, modernity, and elegance—is an inspiration for each fragrance. The label is well-known for its affordable prices and high-quality fragrances that cover a wide range of preferences and events.

David Beckham Instinct Cologne Spray

Instinct, available for $59 on the brand website, is a spicy and woody fragrance that captures Beckham’s essence. It's known for its lasting scent that stays throughout the day, making it a favorite for its reliability and masculine appeal. The fragrance is celebrated for its ability to make a statement while being suitable for both day and night wear.

David Beckham HOMME perfume

This Homme perfume, available at Walmart for $23.69, has an irresistible woodsy-spicy combination in its distinctive scent. It's made for the contemporary man who appreciates an opulent, striking aroma that makes an impression.

David Beckham 40ml EDT Spray Classic Blue

The Classic Blue scent is ideal for everyday wear because it is a lively and fruity combination of stimulating grapefruit and juicy pineapple, violet leaves, and a subtle touch of wood. Classic Blue is well-liked by individuals who seek a delicate fragrance that enhances rather than dominates, thanks to its airiness and adaptability. Its pleasant scent and ease of use have made it a favorite among many. On Amazon, you can get it for $17.08.

The fact that Beckham has dabbled in such a variety of lifestyle brands shows just how multidimensional he is. House 99 has all the essentials for personal hygiene, DB Eyewear has stylish eyeglasses, and every brand has its own captivating scent.

These bestsellers' quality, design, and emotional resonance set them apart from the competition. Those who value both form and function adore Beckham's brands because of their dedication to quality.