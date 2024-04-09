What is David Beckham's skincare routine?

David Beckham, a name that extends beyond the football field, is also known for his work in the world of fashion and skincare. Fans have often taken an interest in his skincare and beauty routine, which is all about authenticity and dedication.

In a 2018 interview with Into The Gloss, Beckham emphasized that he began to prioritize skincare as his career required him to travel to places with different weather conditions. He mentioned that he took care of his skin by borrowing skincare products from his wife and later went on to launch his own grooming line, House 99, with L’Oréal.

David Beckham's skincare routine reflects a blend of practicality, luxury, and effectiveness. He begins his day by using the Purefectly Clean Face Wash from House 99 and also includes face moisturizer, eye cream, and lip balm in his routine.

What are the skincare products used by David Beckham?

Skincare is an effective part of Beckham's life. In an interview with Into The Gloss, he mentioned that he uses Purefectly Clean Face Wash from his brand. The product purifies and cleanses one's skin while unclogging pores and making one's skin healthier. It contains black charcoal and peppermint and helps fight against the appearance of blemishes and dullness.

Apart from this face wash, Beckham then uses a face moisturizer, lip balm, and eye cream to complete his skincare routine.

"Now I use the Purefectly Clean Face Wash every morning. I don’t scrub my face every morning, but the face wash is something that I start with. And obviously the Face Moisturizer. Then I add a little bit of lip balm and the eye cream, just to give those areas a coating," he told the magazine.

He mentioned that his approach to his skincare routine is "straightforward and quick." He also stated that after completing the routine in the morning, he applies moisturizer a few times throughout the day.

David Beckham also occasionally indulges in facials and uses face masks. While he stated that he rarely has the time to use a face mask, he highlighted the importance of getting a facial and told Into The Gloss:

"Making the time to go for a nice facial is important—it doesn’t just make you look better, it makes you feel great as well."

Beckham also values the natural aging process, focusing on skincare products like bronzing moisturizers to maintain a healthy glow.

Apart from his skin, David Beckham also prioritizes hair care. He prefers styling products that provide texture without greasiness and uses products including Shaping Pomade and Texturizing Clay to achieve a natural look.

Beckham's approach to body care and wellness

Beckham's body care routine, particularly for tattoo maintenance, reflects his practical approach to grooming. Recognizing the need to protect and maintain the skin around his tattoos, he opts for products designed to shield and enhance the skin's appearance.

This positive approach extends to his wellness philosophy. He prioritizes balancing a healthy diet with varied physical activities and complements physical care with treatments like acupuncture, cupping, and deep tissue massages for muscle recovery.

David Beckham's skincare and beauty routine encapsulates his journey of self-discovery. It highlights a balanced approach to grooming, blending simplicity with luxury, and practicality with self-indulgence.

His partnership with L’Oréal to create House 99 marked a significant step towards formalizing his grooming and skincare routine. David Beckham's approach to his brand is extremely authentic, as he offers products including Tattoo Body Moisturizing Cream, which align with his personal experiences and needs.

With this, he promotes a grooming lifestyle that is practical and tailored to individual needs and preferences.