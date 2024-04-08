7 Best grooming products to try from David Beckham’s House 99 brand

David Beckham, one of the most renowned fashion icons in the world, persistently questions the concept of masculinity. The London-born footballer, known for his daring experimentation and reinvention of his image, normalized the importance of fashion and physical appearance among men.

His aspiration to shake up societal perspectives on grooming as an integral component of masculinity propelled him to introduce House 99. David Beckham formed this range in association with L’Oréal Luxe labs. The idea behind the name of this brand was:

"The word 'HOUSE' reflects David’s goal to build an inclusive community of grooming aficionados, to share style tips and recommendations in order to conquer every look and inspire new creations. The number '99' which he has tattooed on his hand marks a momentous year in both his personal life and career. He married Victoria, his eldest son, Brooklyn was born, and Manchester United won the treble."

David Beckham's House 99 range, which debuted in 2018, offers an array of products for skin and beard care. The player also crafted special products for tattoo care, owing to his love for tattoos.

7 Best products to try from David Beckham’s House 99 men’s grooming range

For David Beckham fans or others planning to upgrade their grooming regime, here’s a curated list of the seven best House 99 men’s products to try this year:

1) House 99 Greater Look Face Moisturiser

One can use House 99's Greater Look Moisturizer to create a healthy and radiant appearance. It is likely to be lightweight, nutritious, and hydrating. This antioxidant cream, developed by David Beckham, is packed with vitamin E and aims to shield the skin against outside agents and aggressors. It also combats the dry, exhausted appearance, which can result from leading a hectic lifestyle.

The moisturizer is composed of hydrating quinoa and spirulina ingredients, which will leave the skin soft. Get a better look in no time with this efficient cream, which works on both sensitive skin and post-shaved areas, swiftly regaining control while drastically decreasing shine.

This men's moisturizer has multiple benefits, including hydrating the skin and providing a relaxing effect, and it was developed by the professionals at House 99 with inspiration from David Beckham.

Use this grooming solution to the advantage of experiencing revitalized, refined, and smooth skin that looks younger and has improved tone and texture thanks to the infusion of salicylic acid and glycerin.

Price: £38.00 (approximately $47.97) for 75ml

2) House 99 Truly Brighter Eye Balm

House 99's Truly Brighter Eye Balm contains caffeine and mica, making the area around one's eyes look much better. It gives the impression that the skin is rejuvenated, refreshed, and awake. This product, fueled by powerful spirulina and quinoa extract, is a good choice for those who are constantly on the move and find that their eyes seem worn and fatigued.

House 99's Eye Balm eliminates tiredness indicators while tightening and hydrating the skin. This helps diminish the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet, which may render one's skin much older than it actually is.

An instant confidence boost and silky, protected under-eye area are the results of this eye cream for men, promoting brighter skin and eliminating the visible signs of dark circles.

Price: £19.00 (approximately $23.99) for 15ml

3) House 99 Softer Touch Beard Oil

After leaving the barbershop with a well-manicured beard, everyone knows how great it feels. But getting that same feeling at home daily is one of the hardest things for men.

One can now get a smoother, softer beard without leaving their house, thanks to House 99's Softer Touch Beard Oil. The effective ingredient of this product is shea oil. This lightweight, non-greasy beard oil absorbs quickly, provides intense nourishment, and looks natural, so one can be certain that it will work nicely for them.

House 99's Beard Oil asserts to take one's male grooming regimen to the next level by promoting a healthy beard and smooth, hydrated skin underneath.

Price: £26.00 (approximately $32.82) for 30ml

4) House 99 Get Groomed Purifying Beard Scrub

House 99 Get Groomed Purifying Beard Scrub (Image via MaleSkin)

In recent years, men's beard shampoos have become an essential bathroom item for many men who choose to maintain a facial beard.

In a flash, this top-tier beard buffer removes dirt and oil from facial hair. The team at House 99 has created a recipe with a rough black texture that contains ginseng, volcanic stone, and black charcoal. It claims great cleansing and conditioning capabilities. Regardless of the length of the beard, this gentle cleanser will remove any "beardruff" and make the beard and skin feel silky smooth.

Price: £23.00 (approximately $29.04) for 150ml

5) House 99 Spruce Up Toning Lotion

David Beckham's House 99 Spruce Up Toning Lotion (Image via MaleSkin)

This men's skin toner is packed with antioxidants and will leave the skin feeling peaceful, pleasant, and revitalized after just one spray.

As part of an ever-evolving male grooming regimen, one can incorporate this men's skincare item to get a boost of energy and restore its natural moisture levels. This face toner increases the skin's ability to absorb moisture and provides a cooling effect, which leaves one's skin feeling incredibly rejuvenated.

This grooming product from David Beckham's label is a versatile aftershave or post-cleansing treatment that is neither greasy nor sticky.

Price: £18.00 (approximately $22.72) for 200ml

6) House 99 Neat Cut Shaving Cream

Everyone knows that shaving regularly is a must if they want to look presentable. However, skin irritations and pain are common results of shaving too frequently. A reliable shaving necessity that draws inspiration from barbershop traditions is House 99's Neat Cut Shaving Cream.

One shouldn't pass up this creation from the House 99 line of fine men's grooming goods as it gives the clean-cut one desires. This spirulina and quinoa-infused shaving cream is a game-changer in the grooming regime. It is likely to soften facial hair before shaving and leave the skin beneath well-moisturized.

This multipurpose product will keep one's skin supple and protected while also alleviating typical shaving irritations.

Price: £19.00 (approximately $23.99) for 125ml

7) House 99 Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturiser

David Beckham, who knows his way around a good tattoo, inspired House 99's Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturizer. As a man who takes great pride in his appearance, he often gets tattoos to commemorate important life events. As a result, he never makes a hash of maintaining them.

David Beckham House 99's Tattoo Body Moisturizer, which contains SPF30, helps prevent one's tattoo from fading too quickly by shielding the skin from damaging UV radiation. Applying this body care essential couldn't be easier or faster, and it will hydrate tattooed skin for 24 hours straight.

This spray-on body moisturizer immediately absorbs into the skin, bringing back the color of tattoos while also helping keep them moist.

Price: £26.00 (approximately $32.82) for 125ml

These are the seven best products from David Beckham’s House 99 skincare range. Interested readers can find the aforementioned items in retail shops like MaleSkin. Besides, the brand offers other products like Going Big Thickening Daily Shampoo, Cool Off Deodorant, and more.