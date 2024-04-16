6 Best Serena Williams’ makeup looks

Serena Williams, regarded as one of the most esteemed tennis players of all time, has 23 Grand Slam winner titles to her name. She started playing at just 14 and recently retired in 2022 after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open. However, this has not stopped the tennis star from keeping up with her public appearance.

Serena is often spotted at events like the Oscars and Grammys, arriving in full glam mode. While people love her for her professional achievements, they cannot get enough of her makeup looks.

This article will delve deep into six of her best makeup looks.

Exploring Serena Williams' 6 best makeup looks

Serena Williams has sported many gorgeous makeup looks over time, from colorful eye makeup to natural no-makeup looks that she has sported on the red carpets of the Oscars and Grammys. Here are six of her best makeup looks:

Vanity Fair makeup look

Bold eyeliner makeup look

Grammy's makeup look

Colorful eye makeup look

Soft glam makeup look

No-makeup look

1) Vanity Fair makeup look

For the Oscars Vanity Fair party, Serena Williams opted for a snatched makeup look. She had simple eye makeup with soft winged eyeliner, false eyelashes, bright under eyes, feathered brows, and contoured cheekbones and nose.

For her lips, she opted for a nude lip look. Her lips are lined with dark brown lip liner, nude lipstick in the middle to create the ombre effect, and topped off with clear gloss.

2) Bold eyeliner makeup look

One of Serena Williams' best makeup looks is where she can be seen sporting minimal base makeup paired with bold winged eyeliner. For her eye makeup, the tennis star chose a brown shadow on the crease with soft, golden shimmer eyeshadow and a jet black winged eyeliner.

She added voluminous false eyelashes to add a more dramatic effect. For the rest of her makeup, she kept it matte with a blush on the apples of her cheeks and lips lined with brown lip liner, topped with clear lip gloss.

3) Grammy's makeup look

For her Grammy's makeup look, Serena Williams wore double-lined eyeliner with golden shimmer eyeshadow. She also added a pop of highlighter to the inner corners of her eyes. Serena chose a bold look for her eyebrows, and for the eyes, opting for a bright undereye with a yellow tint. The look matched the color of the dress that she was wearing for the event.

She applied the blush lower on her face for a contour effect. For her lips, she ditched the lip liner for a soft pink lip look and clear lip gloss.

4) Colorful eye makeup look

Serena Williams' purple shimmer makeup look is one of her best looks. She can be seen wearing colorful makeup with purple shimmer eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, voluminous eyelashes, and feathered natural brows.

For the rest of the makeup, Serena opted for a peach blush on her temples and bronzer on her forehead and cheekbones. She kept her lip look simple with lightly lined lips and a light peach lipstick applied in the middle of the lips.

5) Soft glam makeup look

For the Creed movie premiere, Serena Williams sported a pink, soft glam makeup in sync with her satin pink outfit. She wore a matte makeup look, with a light pink eyeshadow paired with cat eyeliner and voluminous eyelashes.

She also applied the same shade of pink as a blush and ditched the highlighter. She chose to wear a soft pink glossy lipstick for her lips.

6) No-makeup look

Serena Williams looked lovely in her no-makeup look, where she could be seen wearing soft matte makeup. For her overall look, Serena ditched the contour and blush. Instead, she sported dewy makeup with a hint of bronzer on the apples of her cheeks.

She kept her eye makeup simple and only sported voluminous eyelashes and feathered eyebrows. Even for her lips, she avoided lip products and kept it natural.

People looking to experiment with their makeup can try these makeup looks by Serena Williams that consist of minimal and glam makeup.

