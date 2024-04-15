7 Reef-safe sunscreens for swimmers

With reef-safe sunscreens, swimmers can enjoy being in the water without worrying about leaving reef-harming chemicals in their wake. There are a variety of reef-safe sunscreens available, with different SPF ratings and textures to provide sun shield without environmental consequences.

Reef-safe sunscreens don't contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, or any other chemicals that can cause damage the coral reefs and the ocean. These chemicals, known as the “awful eight” in reef terms, also include octocrylene, avobenzone, homosalate, enzacamene, octisalate, and PABA.

However, the term “reef-safe” in sunscreens is not regulated. This means brands could put the term on the sunscreen label without checks. It is therefore important that users check the ingredient list.

7 Best reef-safe sunscreens

For anybody who wants sun protection while swimming while keeping things coral-friendly, we’ve curated the 7 best reef-safe sunscreens to include in one’s pre-swimming routine.

Thinksport Clear Zinc Sunscreen

Maui Surfer Honey SPF 30

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen

Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Milk Lotion

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops

1) Thinksport Clear Zinc Sunscreen

The formula of this reef-safe mineral sport sunscreen uses non-nano zinc oxide as its sun-screening ingredient, which claims to protect the skin from UVA and UVB without leaving any white cast. It has a rating of SPF 50 as well.

Moreover, it has conditioning ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E. This blend is known to give the skin a soothing moisture that can help cool the skin while under the sun. Thinksport sells this sunscreen for $15.49 on its official website.

2) Maui Surfer Honey SPF 30

Maui Surfer Honey is an all-natural sunscreen that has non-nano zinc oxide for SPF 30 protection and Maui-grown essential oils that can help the skin.

It has honey, olive oil, orange oil, and other botanical oils in the mix. Honey, which is one of its key ingredients, is known as a natural moisturizer and can act as a skin-brightener against hyperpigmentation and sun spots. It has a scent of mixed vanilla and orange blossom. The sunscreen retails for $38.95 on Amazon.

3) CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen

This is a Hawaii Compliant Sunscreen that reportedly uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield the skin from both UVA and UVB and has an SPF 50 rating. With an oil-free formula, it claims to leave the skin with a lightweight and non-greasy finish.

The formula also includes three ceramides and niacinamide, both of which can work together to calm the skin and provide long-lasting hydration while under the sun. Ulta sells this titanium dioxide sunscreen for $15.99.

4) Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral

From Babo Botanicals, an EWG-certified brand, this reef-safe sunscreen has a sheer texture and claims to offer broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection to all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formula uses zinc oxide as a sun-screening active and has other plant-based ingredients, all of which are supposed to work together to keep the skin protected.

It has 24 plant-based ingredients, including shea butter, sunflower oil, and chamomile to reportedly soothe the sun-exposed skin. The formula is fragrance-free and can be suitable for all ages. Babo Botanicals sells this sunscreen for $18.50 at their official website.

5) Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Milk Lotion

This mineral reef-safe sunscreen from Hawaiian Tropic, a brand known for its Hawaiian-inspired sun care products, claims to provide SPF 50 with UVA and UVB protection. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and lists nourishing milk in its ingredients.

This sunscreen claims ample sun protection with lightweight moisturization. In addition to zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the skin can also benefit from the blend of botanicals like kukui nut and coconut. Hawaiian Tropic retails this sunscreen on the official website for $12.99.

6) Pipette Mineral Sunscreen

Since it’s developed for kids, Pipette Mineral Sunscreen claims to be gentle on the skin while providing SPF 50 and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection.

Besides the non-nano zinc oxide sun-screening ingredient, the skin can also benefit from the squalane in the formula. It’s a weightless moisturizer that promises to help with the sunscreen’s blendable consistency and restore the skin’s balance as well.

The sunscreen retails for $14.99 on the official Pipette Baby website and Ulta.

7) Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen

This mineral reef-safe sunscreen from Summer Fridays has a lightweight serum-like texture that claims to bring SPF and skincare into one product. It’s rated SPF 30 and supposedly protects the skin from both UVA and UVB. The formula claims to dry on the skin with a natural finish.

With zinc oxide, squalane, and antioxidant complex, it can be used to protect from sun damage during outdoor activities and to combat signs of aging. Summer Fridays sells this sunscreen for $36 on the official site.

Reef-safe sunscreens provide swimmers and others with the best of both worlds — protection for the skin and protection for marine life. Without any reef-harming chemicals, reef-safe sunscreens offer a friendlier option for those who love the ocean.

