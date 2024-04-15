6 Mineral-based sport sunscreens in 2024

Applying mineral-based sport sunscreen gets one ready for an outdoor adventure or rigorous training under the sun. Whether one is catching waves or scoring goals, mineral sunscreens offer sun protection but still stay super gentle on the skin.

Mineral SPFs have a much lower potential for skin sensitivity and irritation as well, unlike their chemical-based cousins. They are less damaging to coral reefs as well, which is a plus for anyone doing water sports. Moreover, mineral sport sunscreens start to work as soon as they are applied as they sit on top of the skin.

Whether one prefers an easy-to-use sport sunscreen spray or a sport sunscreen lotion that moonlights as a moisturizer, there are plenty to choose from in this list.

Blue Lizard and 5 other best mineral-based sport sunscreens

Badger Balm Sunscreen Cream

All Good Sport Sunscreen

Blue Lizard Sport Sunscreen Spray

Banana Boat Mineral Lotion

Coppertone Sport Mineral Lotion

Babo Botanicals Swim and Sport Sunscreen Balm

1) Badger Balm Sport Mineral Sunscreen Cream

Badger Balm Sport Mineral Sunscreen Cream is made with 98% clean and organic ingredients and is certified GMO-free. There are only four ingredients in the formula—mineral zinc oxide, sunflower oil, beeswax, and sunflower vitamin E. The sunscreen can provide broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection.

This sport sunscreen cream is certified reef-friendly. It is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes as well.

Get it for $17.99 on the Badger Balm’s official website.

2) All Good Water-Resistant Mineral Sport Sunscreen

The formula of this mineral-based sport sunscreen is mainly zinc oxide and a mixture of plant-based ingredients to help with texture and consistency.

Non-nano particle zinc oxide is used for sun-screening, which has UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection. It is water resistant for 80 minutes as well.

Aloe vera, green tea, shea butter, and calendula flower are other ingredients in the formula, which work together to help with the sunscreen’s lightweight and non-greasy technology. This blend is also known to be hydrating and rejuvenating on the skin.

It is available for $17 at All Good Body Care’s website.

3) Blue Lizard Sport Mineral Sunscreen Spray

The formula has SPF 50+ protection. It uses 24% zinc oxide as sun-screening active, the sunscreen can offer UVA and UVB protection.

This mineral-based sport sunscreen doesn’t have titanium dioxide but what it does have are hydrating ingredients like glycerin and beeswax. The formula is certified reef-safe as well as it doesn’t have oxybenzone and octinoxate. It is also water resistant for 80 minutes.

Blue Lizard Sunscreen offers the product for $19.95.

4) Banana Boat Sport Mineral Lotion Spray

The mineral-based sport sunscreen formula of this product can be applied on the skin to get SPF 50+ broad-spectrum sun protection. It has two sun-screening ingredients—titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. The formula is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes as well.

The sunscreen’s texture is lightweight and the formula is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, fragrances, and oils.

Pick it for $14.99 on Amazon.

5) Coppertone Sport Face Mineral Lotion

Its active ingredient is naturally sourced zinc oxide, which offers SPF 50 and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection.

This mineral-based sport sunscreen has a lotion-like consistency that rubs easily on the skin and doesn’t clog pores. It is free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, phthalates, and PABA as well.

It can be used during any outdoor activity, including swimming as the formula is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Amazon retails it for $10.69.

6) Babo Botanicals Swim and Sport Mineral Sunscreen Balm

This is a sunscreen balm with non-nano zinc oxide, which claims broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun protection and is packed in a tin can, suitable for anyone who wants a travel-friendly option.

With bentonite clay, the sunscreen claims to withstand any physical activity, whether in the mountains or the ocean, as it is water-resistant for 80 minutes as well.

It has 19 plant-based ingredients, including passion fruit seed oil, sunflower seed wax, and jojoba esters as well, which work together to nourish and prevent moisture loss on the skin.

Babo Botanicals sells it for $17.50.

For anyone who wants to amp up their sun protection when working out or training outdoors, these mineral-based sport sunscreens are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on their official website as well as online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

