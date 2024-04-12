Regular vs sport sunscreen: Benefits and drawbacks

Sunscreens come in a range of textures, SPF ratings, and ingredients, but they essentially boil down to two categories: regular and sport sunscreen. With the scorching summer season, choosing the right sunscreen is crucial for protecting against sunburn and premature aging from UV damage.

While the two provide ample sun protection, they are designed for different kinds of people and activities. Regular or traditional sunscreen is for normal people and suits everyday activities like shopping or beach outings. Meanwhile, sport-rated sunscreen is ideal for prolonged sun exposure or water activities due to its water-resistant formula.

For anyone looking to amp up their sun protection this summer, we’ve rounded up the benefits and drawbacks of regular and sport sunscreen to help choose the best type of sunscreen.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few other points about the subjects, let us know more in the comments.

What is regular sunscreen?

Regular sunscreen is any everyday sunscreen one can find displayed on shelves in many beauty counters and skincare sections. They are designed for daily use and can either be mineral-based, chemical, or a combination of both.

These traditional sunscreens come in various SPF ratings, typically from SPF 15 to SPF 50, or even higher, depending on the brand or product.

Pros and cons of regular sunscreen

A regular sunscreen offers multiple benefits, such as:

Regular sunscreens are typically lightweight and moisturizing, with a blend of sun-screening and skincare ingredients in the formula.

With a more lightweight texture, regular sunscreens are good for layering with makeup as they are less likely to leave a white cast, dry out, or cake.

Plenty of regular sunscreens also come with other complexion benefits, like skin toning or tints that can provide light coverage.

Read more: 7 Best Korean tone-up sunscreens

Using regular sunscreen also has some drawbacks:

Although there are plenty of regular sunscreens with “broad spectrum” labels or UVA/UVB protection, not all of them offer this line of defense, as some can only protect against UVB or burning.

With non-water-resistant formulas in many regular sunscreens, it wears off when it comes in contact with water or can melt off with sweat and drip into the eyes. Some regular sunscreens may have “water-resistant” labels, although they don’t last long.

What is sport sunscreen?

Sport sunscreen not only shields against the sun but also offers enhanced features tailored for extended sun exposure and various environmental conditions.

Sport sunscreens are formulated with performance in mind, providing broad-spectrum protection and offering higher SPF ratings from 30 to 100. They are naturally sweat- and water-resistant, catering to the demands of active lifestyles.

Pros and cons of sport sunscreen

The benefits of a sport sunscreen include:

Sport-based sunscreens offer at least 40 to 80 minutes of water resistance, which means they won’t easily wash off when swimming or doing other water activities.

With water-resistant formulas, they can also withstand sweating and longer workout routines without needing to be re-applied during a workout.

This sunscreen is also designed to be reef-safe, with physical-based sunscreens generally the best option, but so are chemical-based sunscreens free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, and PABA.

Read more: 7 Non-irritating Korean sunscreens for sensitive skin

Some of the drawbacks of using a sport sunscreen include:

Their wide-spectrum protection and high SPF rating mean they can have too many chemicals in the formula, which creates a thicker, heavier texture.

With their water-resistant formulas that are made to stay on the skin, the risk of blocked pores and acne breakouts is real.

Read more: 5 Athlete-specific skincare brands

Regular vs sport sunscreen: Which one to choose?

Determining the 'best' sunscreen option, whether sport or non-sport, depends on personal preferences, sun protection needs, and activities.

Regular sunscreen provides basic sun protection, ideal for days when individuals are out and about in the sun but not splashing in water, sweating, or soaking up the sun’s rays for hours. It's a suitable choice for individuals seeking everyday sun protection.

Conversely, sport sunscreens are for active individuals who are moving around a lot or sweating. It's the preferred option for outdoor workouts, sports practices, and swimming sessions.

Read more: 5 Best performance body care products for post-sweat skin