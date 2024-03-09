7 Best Korean tone-up sunscreens for a flawless complexion

In the beauty scene, there are sunscreens and then there are tone-up creams, but K-beauty has something that offers the best of both—Korean tone-up sunscreens. They are a category of their own that is closely becoming a must-have staple for many who follow Korean beauty trends.

For anyone not familiar, Korean tone-up sunscreens are quite similar to the tinted sunscreens popular in the Western beauty scene. But instead of providing true cosmetic coverage, tone-up sunscreens have brightening and color correction effects. They also don’t have the slightly mattified finish of tinted sunscreens. Instead, tone-up sunscreens leave the skin with a more luminous and radiant complexion.

Think of Korean tone-up sunscreens as more like CC creams with SPF and PA benefits, with a more lightweight texture and less cosmetic coverage.

1) SKIN1004 Centella Tone-Up Sunscreen

SPF: 50+

This is a Korean tone-up sunscreen that gives complexions extra hydrating and radiance-boosting care. Its tone-brightening effects come with brightening support from tranexamic acid and hydrating elements of the Aqua Bomb complex and Centella Asiatica. Meanwhile, the mild floral scent with distinct lavender notes gives the product a soothing smell when applied.

A single layer of this tone-up sunscreen brightens dull and uneven complexions while protecting the skin from UV damage.

Price: $15.20 (SKIN1004)

2) Numbuzin No.1 Pure Glass Tone Up

SPF: 50+

This Korean tone-up sunscreen features a lightweight formula with a lotion-like feel on the skin. It’s hydrating with 11 types of hyaluronic acid as well as radiance and tone-boosting with the light beige color that leaves the skin even toned with a naturally glowy and dewy finish.

The sheer formula blends nicely into the skin and doesn’t leave any cakiness. Furthermore, the blend of mineral and chemical sunscreens helps shield the skin from UV, which can cause redness, irritation, and fine lines.

Price: $19 (Numbuzin)

3) Sulwhasoo UV Wise Milky Tone Up

SPF: 50+

It is a low-irritation tone-up sunscreen, and it reduces unevenness in a skin tone, which leaves a brighter complexion protected from harmful UV rays that also feel comfortable on the skin. It’s formulated with a multi-protecting formula, featuring a triple-layer skin shield: a UV defense layer, a brightening protective layer, and a soothing layer against irritation.

With its immediate skin tone-up effect, it can also be used as a makeup base for luminous-looking skin and a flawless makeup finish.

Price: $82 (Sulwhasoo)

4) KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Essential Suncream

SPF: 50+

Unlike traditional sunscreens, this formula features an incredibly lightweight serum-like texture that the skin quickly eats up for refreshing hydration without greasiness. It leaves the skin with plumpness and a matte, wrinkle-free finish with the infusion of nine hyaluronic acids and a salmon complex.

This sun cream also protects the complexion from UV, fine dust, and blue light while boosting the lasting power of makeup.

Price: $22.71 (YesStyle)

5) Hera UV Protector Tone Up

SPF: 50+

This creamy texture with an almost fluid-like consistency glides on the skin smoothly and creates an even-toned, naturally glowing complexion with just a single layer. Made with a triple-function formula, it doesn’t simply protect from UV and blue light while brightening the skin tone. It also cares for aging skin, reducing the look of wrinkles for an overall better complexion.

Price: $35.45 (YesStyle)

6) d’Alba UV Essence Tone-Up Sun Cream

SPF: 50+

This hypoallergenic Korean tone-up sunscreen boasts triple function: UV protection, tone-up with brightening, and wrinkle improvement with its Trufferol star ingredient. The creamy, light beige formula improves skin elasticity, making the complexion look more supple and even. It leaves the skin with a dry finish without leaving a sticky feeling.

Price: $45 (Olive Young)

7) Isntree Yam Root Milk Tone Up Sun Cream

SPF: 50+

Featuring a cream-type formula enriched with yam root extract and Panthenol, this Korean tone-up sunscreen keeps the skin moisturized, even-toned, and protected. The light beige-tinted texture provides a light coverage that leaves a flawless, non-greasy finish and a subtle glow.

Price: $26.50 (Isntree)

These tone-up SPFs give the skin a luxurious tone and broad-spectrum sun protection. Most of them can be used as a makeup base or on their own for a simple no-makeup look.

Get these Korean tone-up sunscreens at the mentioned price tags of the official websites of the brands or online stores like YesStyle and Olive Young.