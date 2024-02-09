Best of Sulwhasoo Face Masks: Clarifying, Vitalizing, and more

Sulwhasoo face masks are multitasking masks fortified with traditional Korean ingredients. The brand has a decent collection of face masks, and each of them serves a 2-in-1 function when added to a skincare regime.

With Sulwhasoo’s diverse lineup of specialized masks for every skin type, one can pick the best solution for their skin. From moisturizing and nourishing dry skin to comforting and vitalizing stressed skin, Sulwhasoo face masks are crafted for different skin cravings.

Check out Sulwhasoo’s mask collection, from a purse-friendly $45 peel-off mask to a luxurious $200 anti-aging face mask. These face masks would make an incredible addition to the vanity for anybody dreaming of having clear, glowy skin.

Best of Sulwhasoo face masks

Adding a face mask to a beauty routine is a pro K-beauty move. These are the best Sulwhasoo face masks one can include in their regime.

Clarifying face mask

What does it do? Purify and improve clarity.

This Sulwhasoo face mask is a peel-off, gel face mask. With a honey-like texture, it’s designed to adhere closely to the skin as it dries, removing wastes and dead skin cells in the process.

It’s infused with Solomon’s Seal powder and Korean honeysuckle. With an antioxidant-rich formula, the mask promotes cell turnover, delivering smooth and visibly clear skin in 20 to 30 minutes. It can be bought for $45 on the website.

Overnight vitalizing mask

What does it do? Hydrate and boost glow

Fortified with precious Korean traditional herbs, this mask glows up the skin. It supplies ample moisture and intense nourishment from ingredients like Scutellaria root, walnut extract and Angelica Acuteloba.

These medicinal herbs create a soufflé-like, P.M.-specific formula that brings out the skin’s natural radiance and firmness overnight.

Moreover, Panax ginseng and pomegranate provide antioxidant-rich nourishment to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. The overnight mask is for sale on the brand’s site for $54.

Read more: What are the best Korean skincare products for dry skin?

Radiance refining mask

What does it do? Exfoliate and clarify

Three to five minutes during a shower is all it would take to unveil a more radiant complexion.

Formulated with white ginseng, this is one of the best Sulwhasoo face masks to clarify complexion and even out skin tone. Also infused with honey, it supplies the skin with moisture, leaving it hydrated and supple in just three minutes.

The golden gel texture is designed to be used as an exfoliating scrub mask for smooth and clear skin. Sulwhasoo sells this for $68 on their website.

Read more: 7 Best exfoliating gels for clear skin

Purifying mask

What does it do? Purify and improve pores

Infused with Muan clay, this mask intensely cleanses and removes visible impurities.

It also contains fine particles less than a few dozen microns in size that carefully pull dirt and grime. These refined particles carefully unclog the pores and soften skin texture.

Another notable ingredient is plant-derived PHA, which naturally and gently removes dead skin cells. The wash-off clay mask is not available on the site, but it can be purchased from online retailers like Sephora for $50.

Timetreasure invigorating mask

What does it do? Replenish dry skin and firm sagging skin

This is a moisturizer mask hybrid that promises skincare that's as luxurious as its price. Containing Korean red pine and apricot kernel extracts, this antioxidant-rich formula cocoons the skin with nourishing moisture.

The rich, creamy formula is designed to be left on the face overnight. Allowing it to soak into the skin revitalizes and refines the complexion the next day. The mask can be used in place of a night cream. It can be purchased on the brand’s site for $200.

The aforementioned five Sulwhasoo face masks are mega holy grails for anybody with a skincare goal of having Korean glass skin.

Crafted to address different skin concerns, there’s a Sulwhasoo face mask fit for every skin type and need. Apart from the brand’s site, one can get their hands on the best Sulwhasoo face masks from e-commerce stores like Sephora and Amazon.

Read more: 7 Best Korean ginseng skincare products to try