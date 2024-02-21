7 Best titanium dioxide sunscreens to add to 2024 skincare routine 

Titanium dioxide sunscreen is composed of a white mineral powder that is aroma-free and derived from the earth’s exterior. This common mineral powder is used in many healthcare products, such as creams, toothpastes, powders, soaps, and powder-based makeup items, to name a few.

With the value-added benefits of UVA and UVB filters, titanium dioxide sunscreens protect the skin from photodamage and reduce premature aging, fine lines, and wrinkles. Titanium dioxide sunscreens also assist in physically blocking the UV rays by forming a protective layer on the user's skin.

Furthermore, these sunscreen types also never leave any residual layer or white cast while catering to a mattifying effect on the user's skin.

Top 7 titanium dioxide sunscreens for the 2024 skincare regimen

Especially concerning the skincare sector of the beauty industry, titanium dioxide sunscreens have probably popped up many times, thanks to their powder-based consistency that mixes well with the user's skin.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven titanium dioxide sunscreens for the 2024 skincare regimen for beauty enthusiasts:

Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Daily Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

Eclipse Solaire Mattifying Sunscreen Cream SPF 50

Rovectin Skin Essentials Aqua Soothing UV Protector SPF 50+

Qurez Mattifying Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 30

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

EltaMD UV Active Full Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+

1) Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Daily Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

With the perfect mix of antioxidants and peptides, this mineral-based moisturizer from Paula's Choice protects, softens, and reconditions the skin, making it look healthy.

Aside from its active ingredients of zinc oxide, this SPF 30-infused moisturizing lotion also has titanium dioxide, which shields and nourishes all skin types.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

2) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

This titanium dioxide sunscreen fluid's powerful antioxidant complex helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays. It is prepared with Cell-Ox Shield® technology that gives broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with antioxidants. Thanks to its ultra-light consistency and the active ingredient, titanium dioxide, this sunscreen fluid offers 100% mineral sunscreen protection.

Perfect for all skin types, this oil-free sunscreen should be applied 30 minutes before going outside or before and after any physical activity.

Price: $37 (Sephora)

3) Eclipse Solaire Mattifying Sunscreen Cream SPF 50

Eclipse Solaire sunscreen is a mineral-based sunscreen cream that contains micronized zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, along with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. Regularly using this sunscreen cream protects the skin from environmental damage, builds moisture-locking proteins, and makes it look soft and glowing.

With the added value of SPF 50 PA+++, this sunscreen cream protects the skin without any white-cast effect. Furthermore, this skincare product is also ideal for oily and combination skin types, courtesy of its matte finish.

Price: $8.67 (Walmart)

4) Rovectin Skin Essentials Aqua Soothing UV Protector SPF 50+

Rovectin Aqua Soothing UV Protector, a Korean mineral-based sunscreen, contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as UV filters, which are chemical, paraben, mineral oil, artificial color, and aroma-free.

Further, with added active ingredients like trehalose, Centella asiatica, and tomato seed oil, this sunscreen protects the skin from dryness, prevents moisture loss, reduces the appearance of stretch marks, and increases microcirculation of blood in the skin.

Its SPF 50+ PA++++ creamy matte formula acts as makeup and is suitable for all skin types. A skincare enthusiast can wear it over a good hydrating moisturizer for better results.

Price: $31 (Amazon)

5) Qurez Mattifying Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

This mattifying mineral sunscreen from Qurez contains clear zinc oxide and micronized titanium dioxide, which protect the skin from toxic UV rays.

Without any phthalates, fragrances, or parabens, it has several skin-nourishing ingredients like sea buckthorn extracts, vitamin E, and aloe vera that blend easily without leaving any white cast. Also, its SPF 30 PA+++ protects skin from UV damage, free radicals, and skin cancer.

Price: $36 (Walmart)

6) Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

The formula of this mineral sunscreen, with the active ingredient of titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide, spreads relatively quickly. It is paraben and sulphate-free sunscreen, without any chemical active ingredients. It is free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, which prevent white cast on the skin after use.

Price: $14.98 (Amazon)

7) EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+, a physical sunscreen specially formulated for active lifestyles, is great for daily use by all groups.

Formulated with 19% zinc oxide, 4% titanium dioxide, and antioxidants, its water-resistant formula does not irritate the eyes and protects against UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays as well as high-energy visible (HEV) light.

Price: $38 (Amazon)

These seven titanium dioxide sunscreens are worth adding to the 2024 skincare routine for many beauty enthusiasts. They can purchase these titanium dioxide sunscreens from the products' in-house websites or e-commerce platforms, like Amazon, Walmart, and Sephora.