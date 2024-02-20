5 Best Biojuve Skincare products: Hydrating Barrier Cream, Sheer Finish sunscreen SPF 50+, and more explored

Biojuve is a clinically validated and dermatologist-certified skincare line that ensures high-quality skin protection within a few weeks. This innovative skincare line, by harnessing a unique living microbe technology, has a significant impact on the skin of many beauty enthusiasts.

A breakthrough in living skin biome care, Biojuve skincare surpasses the conventional upkeep of skin health and vitality around the clock. Clinically proven skincare line significantly improves the skin tone and texture, reduces the occurrence of fine lines, crow's feet, wrinkles, redness, and sun damage, and lessens undereye circles and puffiness.

Its beneficial bacteria target the skin's surface in the depth of the hair follicles, resulting in improved skin appearance.

The top 5 Biojuve skincare products for a youthful complexion

Biojuve skincare, by implementing clinically-backed microbe technology, harnesses the potent living strains of C. acnes defendens called Xycrobe Technology. Thriving both on the skin’s surface and deep inside the hair follicles, Xycrobes provide unprecedented access to skin cells. This active formulation optimizes the skin's health, especially anti-aging skin issues. Regular use delivers the skin's essentials, all-inclusive proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the five best Biojuve products that support a healthy skin environment and maintain a youthful appearance around the clock.

Hydrating Barrier Cream

Sheer Finish SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Biome Support Complex

Conditioning Cleanse

Living Biome Essentials Duo: Serum and Activating Mist

1) Hydrating Barrier Cream

This lightweight moisturizing cream improves performance by shielding the living microbes from disruption by common ingredients found in sunscreen and makeup. By supporting the skin’s natural defenses against exposure to environmental factors, regular users of this multi-faceted side-kick prime the skin for makeup application and leave skin smoother, moisturized, and well-balanced.

Available in two variants, the Hydrating Barrier Cream (Normal to Dry) is a mix of amino acids as its key ingredient that soothes and moisturizes the skin barrier. The Hydrating Barrier Cream (normal to oily) with Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate as its active ingredient absorbs the skin's excess oils and sebum for a matte look.

This barrier cream acts as the skin’s natural defense against sun exposure or pollutants by transforming it into a makeup-friendly one.

Price: $75 (Official website)

2) Sheer Finish SPF 50+ Sunscreen

This ultra-light sunscreen protecting the skin's microbiome is formulated with the active ingredients of titanium dioxide (9%) and zinc oxide (6%) and is paraben- and fragrance-free.

This SPF 50+ sunscreen is coral reef-friendly, thanks to its oxybenzone and octinoxate-free nature, and is easy to apply. Its mineral formula, along with a blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, vitamin E, and shea butter, quickly dries, nourishes, and moisturizes skin while protecting it from damaging blue light.

Price: $45 (Official website)

Read more: 7 Best Prequel Skin Products: Gleanser, Sun Barrier, and More

3) Biome Support Complex

This Biome Support Complex from the skincare brand Biojuve is a supplemental and extracted blend of microbe-derived proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants. With the key ingredients of Xycrobes Bioessentials concentration, regular use of this skincare product supports and enhances the living XycrobeTM technology found in the Living Biome Essentials Serum.

Best used during a morning regimen, this cream tightens, firms, and hydrates the skin while assisting in optimizing its health and restoring natural radiance.

Price: $150 (Official website)

4) Conditioning Cleanse

Eliminating dirt and impurities, this non-foaming cleanser protects the skin's natural pH balance. The Conditioning Cleanse features a specialized prebiotic sugar, arabinose, to prepare the skin for the Xycrobes in the Living Biome Essentials Serum. It also includes a cleansing agent and a blend of amino acids to support the skin barrier by maintaining moisture.

Specifically formulated for keeping the skin conditioned, formulated with XycrobeTM Technology, this cleanser provides a balanced level of cleanliness for all skin types without stripping the essential oil.

Price: $42 (Official website)

5) Living Biome Essentials Duo: Serum and Activating Mist

This powerhouse duo of the skincare regimen, comprising the essential serum and activating skin mist, is best used in the evening.

The Living Biome Essentials Serum, made with the exclusive Xycrobe Technology, is an innovative microbe procedure specifically crafted to elevate the skin’s microbiome and boost optimal skin health. Leading to seeable improvements, like lessening wrinkles and fine lines, this serum enhances the skin texture and tone, shields it from photodamage, and transforms the overall complexion.

The Activating Mist in the Duo complements the living microbe technology in the Living Biome Essentials Serum by acting as an "on" switch to activate it.

When used together as a Biojuve skincare regimen, it addresses a wide range of skin concerns, like improving skin texture and tone, while shielding it from getting photodamaged. Regular use makes the complexion glowing and full of luster.

Price: $225 (Official website)

Read more: 10 Skincare products for pregnancy acne

These five best Biojuve Skincare products act as a wake-up call for optimizing skin health and restoring natural radiance. Anyone can purchase these Biojuve products from their in-house website or e-commerce platforms.