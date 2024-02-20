8 best Japanese sunscreens to avail in 2024

After hyping Korean sunscreens, now people are discovering the benefits of Japanese sunscreens and they are amazed. Japanese sunscreens are as good as any other high-end sunscreens available on the current market, and even better. These sunscreens are cheap as well as effective for the utmost skin protection.

Currently, sunscreens have become a crucial part of daily life, even for people who are not skincare enthusiasts. According to every dermatologist, sunscreen is a single product that can protect the skin from every type of damage, starting from harmful UV rays to premature aging. Therefore, almost every individual now swears by this one skincare product.

Best Japanese sunscreens to try in 2024

Considering the trend as well as the high demand in the market, a team of Sportskeeda has listed down eight Japanese sunscreens. These selected ones are for various skin types and are currently highly demanding. Select the ones that best suit your requirements and skin types.

Biore UV Mineral Gentle Milk

ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion

Shiseido Senka Aging Care UV Sunscreen

ROHTO Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence

ALLIE Extra UV Gel Sunscreen

Shigaisen Yohou Non-Chemical UV Cream

KOSE SUNCUT Protect UV Spray

1) Biore UV Mineral Gentle Milk

Biore UV Mineral Gentle Milk is a hydrating Japanese sunscreen that is suitable for normal to dry skin. It incorporates 50 SPF PA +++ and gives protection from both UVA and UVB. It is moisture-resistant and alcohol-free. This sunscreen would be a perfect fit for everyday wear and under makeup. The price tag of the product is $10.

2) ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen

ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen has a gel texture which is quite suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. It is lightweight and and gives the skin a smooth texture. It contains SPF 50 PA ++++ and offers double protection with water resistance. For acne-prone people who are worried about wearing sunscreen with makeup, they can opt for this Japanese sunscreen. It is available for $21 to $52, depending on the size.

3) Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion

If looking for a beach-perfect sunscreen or a sunscreen that would be great for a walk or outdoor exercises, then opt for Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion. It has a non-greasy formula and quickly absorbs into the skin. This sunscreen is water-resistant and also can be applied to the body. The price tag of the product is $25 - $70.

4) Shiseido Senka Aging Care UV Sunscreen

Shiseido Senka Aging Care UV Sunscreen (Image via Takaski)

Shiseido Senka Aging Care UV Sunscreen is one of the most underrated Japanese sunscreens that is good for sensitive skin types. It is extremely lightweight and has a silky-smooth texture that seamlessly goes on the skin. It is dermatologist-tested and helps with skin moisturization. It contains SPF 50 and PA ++++, and is available for $112.

5) ROHTO Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence

ROHTO Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence is mainly for normal to dry skin people mainly because of its dewy finish. This sunscreen is lightweight and non-sticky but gives the skin a healthy glow with a dewy finish. It would be a perfect option to wear under makeup because this Japanese sunscreen is popular for its tone-up effects on the skin. The product is available for $13.

6) ALLIE Extra UV Gel Sunscreen

This Japanese sunscreen is formulated with advanced technology that offers deep nourishment to the skin in addition to the utmost protection from UV rays. It has SPF 50 PA ++++ and it is moisture resistant. ALLIE Extra UV Gel Sunscreen is suitable for all skin types. It has a gentle lightweight formula that is quickly absorbed into the skin. It retails for $25.

7) Shigaisen Yohou Non-Chemical UV Cream

Shigaisen Yohou Non-Chemical UV Cream (Image via official brand website)

Shigaisen Yohou Non-Chemical UV Cream is a mineral sunscreen that is extremely lightweight and non-greasy. This Japanese sunscreen would be a great option for sensitive and acne-prone skin because it blends into the skin effortlessly and does not clog pores. It has SPF 50 PA ++++ with the highest protection from UV rays. It is available for $28.

8) KOSE SUNCUT Protect UV Spray

KOSE SUNCUT Protect UV Spray is a very convenient and travel-friendly option. It is a spray sunscreen that can be used for the face, body, and even hair. It can be easily applied under or over the skin. It does not feel heavy or great after reapplication. It is also sweat and water-resistant. It contains SPF 50 PA ++++. This top-selling Japanese sunscreen is available for $25.

You can easily find these Japanese sunscreens on online platforms like Amazon, YesStyle, and Takaski, as well as on the brands' official websites.