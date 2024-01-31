Shiseido sunscreen review: Where to buy, price, and more details of the viral Korean skincare product

Starting as Japan’s first Western-style pharmacy back in 1872, Shiseido has created a revolution in the beauty world with Shiseido sunscreens, anti-ageing products, and serums. The brand has garnered a lot of positive reviews and has become a staple in the arsenal of Korean beauty enthusiasts.

Shiseido has a wide range of sunscreens ranging from the Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 ($38) to the viral Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ ($32). The Clear Sunscreen Stick with SPF 50+ has garnered over 1.4 million views on TikTok. Moreover, the sunscreen stick has been reviewed by multiple beauty influencers across social media platforms and blogs.

This viral Shiseido sunscreen is priced at $32 and is available on the brand’s official portal as well as on retail platforms like Amazon and Sephora.

The viral Shiseido Sunscreen is infused with WetForce x HeatForce technology

Claimed to be the #1 Sunscreen stick in the US by Shiseido, the Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ is infused with SynchroShield technology as well as the brand’s innovative WetForce x HeatForce technology. This feature creates lightweight and invisible protection on the skin that becomes effective in water and heat.

SynchroShield technology strengthens the sunscreen’s protective layer on exposure to heat from the sun, sweat, and water. The WetForce technology entails combining positive and negative ions in water and perspiration which creates an additional layer of sun protection. As one continues to sweat and get wet, the product’s efficacy is enhanced without any white cast.

HeatForce technology on the other hand offers heat-sensing essence in the sunscreen which gets activated by external heat, forming a strong barrier against harmful UV rays.

The viral Shiseido sunscreen offers superior sun protection as it looks clear on the skin and gets absorbed quickly without discomfort and residue.

Some of the key benefits of the Shiseido sunscreen in stick form include:

A formulation free of octinoxate and oxybenzone

Ophthalmologist-tested, Dermatologist-tested, and Non-comedogenic, hence it won’t clog pores

Ideal for all skin types

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes

One can easily glide the clear sunscreen before makeup application and reapply the same over makeup. In a study carried out by the brand, 93% of women stated that their skin stayed moisturized after 4 hours of applying the Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+.

While 90% of women stated that the viral Shiseido sunscreen was more sweat and water-resistant as compared to other sunscreens they used before.

Read More: 5 best tinted sunscreens in 2023 for light and natural coverage

Other popular Shiseido Sunscreens for beauty enthusiasts

Apart from the Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+, Shiseido's sunscreen range comprises best-sellers like:

Ultimate Sun Protector Cream SPF 50+ Sunscreen ($40):

This broad-spectrum sunscreen is designed for peak sun protection as it creates a protective shield strengthened by water and heat. It has a lightweight and moisturizing formula that offers constant coverage without feeling greasy on the skin.

Urban Environment Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 42 ($38):

The Urban Environment Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen is infused with Shieseido's Dual Care technology comprising Hyaluronic Acid. The Shiseido sunscreen protects against pollution and UV rays and also enhances the look of soft, matte skin.

Writer at portals like Parents, Forbes Vetted, and Healthline, Dorian Smith-Garcia reviewed the viral Shiseido sunscreen and stated:

"I can use it as a base that works as a primer, and it’s not greasy so it doesn’t cause liquid or cream products to slide or break down."

She continued:

"The stick format is also incredibly convenient and compact—I can literally just toss it in my purse and go and never have to deal with messy caps."

Retailing for $32 on Shieseido's official portal, the Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ has become a staple in the beauty arsenal of many.