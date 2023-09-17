Who launched Toty? Everything about the latest SPF brand 

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Sofia Vergara launched Toty- a 360-degree suncare beauty product range in June 2023. The Modern Family star is known for her immense talent, style, and the way she carries herself. Sharing the story behind the brand's name, Sofia uploaded an Instagram clip and explained:

“In Barranquilla, Colombia, where I come from, everyone has a nickname. And mine was Toty. My older brother Rafael, rest in peace, couldn't pronounce my name and started calling me Toty, instead of Sofi.”

Toty is an ode to the actress' brother and a symbol of her connection to her roots. The brand's product range consists of the Solaria Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen Serum ($42), the Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+ ($54), and more.

Toty debuted with Solaria Infusion, Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+, and more

The Emmy-nominated actress launched Toty in June 2023 in collaboration with Cantabria Labs- the makers of the popular suncare dietary supplement brand, Heliocare. With a range of sunscreens, makeup, skincare, and wellness products, the brand uses proprietary PLE Fernboost Technology. This technology utilizes a powerful antioxidant rich in bioactive compounds, offering protection against sun damage.

The Suncare brand offers makeup products infused with an adaptive pigment that combines color-coated mineral filters that easily blend with all skin tones and render a radiant finish as well.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Sofia stated that she aspired to bring a brand like Heliocare to the United States, that protects the skin and follows the guidelines of the country.

For its debut, Toty dropped four products and two application tools:

Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+ ($42)

This CC Cream offers the perfect coverage with antioxidants and sun protection. Providing a medium to high coverage with a radiant finish, the CC cream with SPF 50+ protects the skin from common signs of photoaging and doesn't smell like sunscreen at all.

Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+ ($54)

Creamy, buildable, and infused with SPF 50+, the Ilumina CC compact is the perfect second-skin coverage product. The compact offers a velvety soft natural finish and its foruma makes it sweat and water-resistant.

Solaria Mineral Antioxidant Sunscreen Serum SPF 50+ ($42)

This is a multi-benefit super fluid mineral sunscreen, which glides over the skin easily. Apart from being used as a primer for makeup application, it also offers skincare benefits. Infused with an antioxidant complex, the sunscreen serum provides UVA/UVB protection from sun damage and photoaging.

It features a universal soft beige pigment to unify one's complexion and minimize white cast on deeper skin tones. The sunscreen is non-comedogenic, sweat and water-resistant.

Solaria Infusion ($43)

This is a daily supplement that helps the skin fight off free radical damage through its blend of PLE FernBoost Technology and Vitamin C-rich superfruit Camu-Camu.

Ilumina Brush ($28)

This is a densely packed plant-based makeup application brush with soft and silky bristles that help blend cream and liquid foundations. The brand states that Sofia Vergara loves this brush because of its angled tip that allows one to cover all the hard-to-reach nooks of the face.

Ilumina Blender ($12)

The Ilumina Blender is a vegan makeup sponge that helps achieve a perfectly smooth finish and offers a flawlessly radiant look.

With beauty products focusing on a strong SPF range, the brand's website states:

"Toty’s results-driven products preserve your skin health so you’re más bonita, inside and out."

This means that the brand's products are focused on ensuring one is pretty inside and out.