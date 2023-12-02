Spray sunscreens are a crucial component of skincare, especially when swimming. Whether taking a refreshing dip in the pool or enjoying the waves at the beach, protecting the skin from harmful UV rays is essential.

The need arises from water's ability to amplify UV exposure, the extended sun exposure during swimming, and the quick absorption of traditional sunscreens by water, making spray sunscreens a more effective choice for reliable protection.

Ensure comprehensive protection with broad-spectrum coverage, opt for water resistance, choose an appropriate SPF level, and prioritize quick-drying formulas for a comfortable experience. Consider non-comedogenic options for sensitive or acne-prone skin, appreciate the ease of application with fine mist sprays, and look for skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera or vitamin E. If allergies are a concern, prioritize hypoallergenic formulations to minimize the risk of irritation.

Here is a compiled guide of the 13 best spray sunscreens to protected one while making a splash.

13 best spray sunscreens for swimming

1) COOLA Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 ($28)

Pros Cons Highest SPF Level Not fragrance-free Relatively affordable Smells like peaches Nourishing antioxidant properties

The COOLA Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 is ideal for swimming due to its high SPF level, ensuring robust protection against UVA and UVB rays. Backed by clinical studies and formulated with organic ingredients, it offers water resistance, quick-drying application, and a pleasant feel. It a top choice for those prioritizing effective and comfortable sun protection during water activities.

2) Eucerin Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray ($13.40)

Pros Cons Contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin A little heavy and greasy

The Eucerin Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray excels for swimming with its SPF 50, advanced hydration, and water-resistant formula for optimal sun protection and skin moisturization.

3) Australian Gold Botanical SPF 70 Natural Sunscreen ($22.98)

Pros Cons Quick-dry solution May not be as sheer as expected Water-resistant Eco-friendly Hypoallergenic Broad-spectrum protection Antioxidant-rich

The Australian Gold Botanical SPF 70 Natural Sunscreen excels for swimming with its high SPF, providing robust protection. At the same time, its botanical ingredients and water-resistant formula keep the skin nourished and shielded during water activities.

4) KINESYS Performance Sunscreen ($51.28)

Pros Cons Broad-spectrum SPF 50 Unscented Hypoallergenic formula Sweat and water-resistant Non-comedogenic Vegan and cruelty-free High-yield application

The KINESYS Performance Sunscreen excels for swimming with its high-performance formula, ensuring water-resistant, broad-spectrum protection for a seamless and effective sun protection experience.

5) Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70 ($9.44)

Pros Cons Water resistant formula helps keep skin protected while sweating or swimming Some reviewers didn’t like the sunscreen-y smell

The Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen SPF 70 excels for swimming with its high SPF, providing broad-spectrum protection and water resistance for effective sun safety in the water.

6) CAY SKIN Isle Nourishing Body Mist ($26)

Pros Cons Many reviewers love its light summer scent It is so lightweight that it's hard to tell when one has applied enough for adequate protection

The CAY SKIN Isle Nourishing Body Mist is the optimal sunscreen spray for swimming, combining effective sun protection with nourishing elements for hydrated and comfortable skin.

7) Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow Sunscreen Spray ($15.99)

Pros Cons Made with deeper skin tones in mind, so it won’t leave a white cast Small size is good for travel, but one might run out quickly

The Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow Sunscreen Spray is an ideal choice for swimming, combining effective sun protection with a radiant finish for a glowing complexion.

8) Alba Botanica Sensitive Spray Sunscreen ($13.99)

Pros Cons Good for sensitive skin Some reviewers say it transfers onto clothes

Alba Botanica Sensitive Spray Sunscreen is ideal for swimming with its sensitive, skin-friendly formula, providing effective sun protection without irritation.

9) Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen ($20.50)

Pros Cons Fast-absorbing formula saves time and effort Some reviewers say the spray nozzle is finicky Water- and sweat-resistant

The Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen is the ideal choice for swimming. Its sheer zinc formula ensures effective sun protection and water resistance in a convenient spray application.

10) Supergoop! Play Antioxidant Body Mist with Vitamin C ($21)

Pros Cons Filled with antioxidants Some reviewers say the bottle doesn't contain very much product Good for dry skin

The Supergoop! Play Antioxidant Body Mist with Vitamin C is the ideal sunscreen spray for swimming, combining antioxidant-rich protection and Vitamin C benefits in an easy-to-apply mist.

11) Pacifica Set & C Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist ($11.20)

Pros Cons Vegan and cruelty-free Some reviewers say there is an unpleasant scent Matte finish

The Pacifica Set & C Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist is the best for swimming, providing sun protection with a matte finish and setting benefits for long-lasting wear.

12) Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 ($39)

Pros Cons Continuous spray makes it super easy to apply Some reviewers say it's hard to rub in

The Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 is the best sunscreen for swimming due to its mineral-based formula, fine mist application, and water-resistant properties.

13) MDSolarSciences Quick Dry Body Spray ($17)

Pros Cons Sustainable packaging Some reviewers say the bottle doesn't contain very much product Dermatologist developed

The MDSolarSciences Quick Dry Body Spray is the ideal sunscreen for swimming with its quick-drying formula, ensuring effective protection without a greasy feel.

Choosing the right sunscreen is crucial for enjoying the time in the water while swimming while safeguarding the skin from the sun's harmful rays. Remember to reapply sunscreen after swimming and stay sun-safe all year round.